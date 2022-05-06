BBC Copyright: BBC Baby Faolán Oliver and mum, Naomh Gallagher Image caption: Baby Faolán Oliver and mum, Naomh Gallagher

Baby Faolán Oliver is likely the youngest person at this year’s assembly election count.

At just 10 days old, he’s in the arms of his mum, SDLP volunteer, Naomh Gallagher, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre.

Naomh said she was relieved Faolán Oliver arrived on time so she could provide number crunching support at the count.

Although she is hopeful the SDLP will retain seats, she said she ultimately wants “a government that will do something about the real issues affecting people such as the cost of living crisis”.

“It’s important my three children grow up in a Northern Ireland that works for them.”

So how long will Faolán hang around today?

“We will play it by ear,” says Naomh.