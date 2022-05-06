Emma Canavan, Paul Lawlor, Ali Gordon and edited by Colm Kelpie
Meet the SDLP's youngest recruit
Ciara Colhoun
BBC News NI
Baby Faolán Oliver is likely the youngest person at this
year’s assembly election count.
At just 10 days old, he’s in the arms of his mum, SDLP
volunteer, Naomh Gallagher, at the Titanic Exhibition Centre.
Naomh said she was relieved Faolán Oliver arrived on time so
she could provide number crunching support at the count.
Although she is hopeful the SDLP will retain seats, she said
she ultimately wants “a government that will do something about the real issues
affecting people such as the cost of living crisis”.
“It’s important my three children grow up in a Northern Ireland that works
for them.”
So how long will Faolán hang around today?
“We will play it by ear,” says Naomh.
'People were ready for change' - Sinn Féin's Michelle Gildernew
Early indications are that it may be a good day for Sinn Féin.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin are vying for top spot in the election, which comes with the entitlement to nominate the next first minister.
While the office of the first and deputy first minister is an equal one with joint power, the allocation of the titles is regarded as symbolically important.
Michelle Gildernew, who is the party's MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, believes this is down to Sinn Féin's "positive election campaign".
"It was very heartening to be on the doors," she says.
"I heard from people right across the political spectrum, including from traditional unionist parties, that they're ready for change.
"People want us back in there (Stormont) on Monday morning ready to form an executive".
'Mixed bag' for UUP - Danny Kennedy
Former deputy leader of the UUP Danny Kennedy says this election will be a "mixed bag" for his party, but says "it's too early to be either a prophet of doom or a proclaimer of great things".
He says a potential surge in the TUV vote could impact other unionist parties.
"We'll see if it translates into seats," he says.
"Certainly the fifth seat in most constituencies, if not all, is going to be a pretty tight race."
Could the UUP lose the seats of key members?
Our correspondent Gareth Gordon says a number of "big beasts
of unionism" could be in trouble, including the current and former Ulster
Unionist leaders, Doug Beattie and Mike Nesbitt.
Mr Nesbitt told the BBC he thinks he is in trouble.
He says that on the first box he tallied personally, he got no first preference votes.
“I can’t tell you how disheartening that is," says Mr Nesbitt, who is trying to retain his seat in Strangford.
"It's a schoolboy error to extrapolate that out because there are boxes where apparently I've done pretty well.
"If I'm in a dogfight for the fifth and sixth seat, I will take it because after today you are either out and it doesn't really matter if you are first, second, third, fourth or fifth."
Where the current leader Mr Beattie is concerned, while Gareth is not at the Upper Bann count, he says “there are people who believe Doug Beattie is in trouble”.
“What would that mean for his party? Could the Ulster Unionists possibly have an election where they lose not only their current leader but former leader? That would be quite incredible.”
Back in Strangford, the former DUP Education Minister Peter Weir is also believed to be in trouble.
It’s the only constituency where the DUP hold three seats and the feeling is they will come back with only two – Michelle McIlveen and Harry Harvey.
'In some areas, SDLP voters have lent their vote to Sinn Féin' - Colum Eastwood
GettyCopyright: Getty
How many WhatsApp groups does the SDLP have?
Sixteen, according to SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, "and I try not to look at too many of them".
"I have a few people that I speak to on the phone and I think that's the smartest thing, because the one thing about election counts is, particularly here, we've learnt nothing yet," he tells BBC News NI.
"We'll have a first count soon - we'll see what that means.
"This election count will be decided in the dying hours, we've always known that."
Asked about his election predictions, Mr Eastwood says "the Alliance surge is absolutely there".
"On the nationalist side, it's been pretty clear to me in the last few days of this campaign that the first minister issue has landed with voters.
"We think that in some areas, SDLP voters have lent their votes to Sinn Féin.
"What that means in the end I don't know but it has put us under pressure in places where we probably shouldn't be under pressure.
"I think there's a tide there and people wanted to send a message, they wanted to kick the DUP and I think this is how they decided to do it."
Earlier, the party's MP for Belfast South Claire Hanna said it was "not going to be a good day".
A challenging day for some parties
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
The focus was whether or not Sinn Féin was going to emerge as the largest party, whether or not the DUP was going to shift any loses in terms of the number of seats and also what was going to happen about the much-predicted Alliance surge.
The early indications are, if we look at what the tally men and women are telling us of the picture that's emerging, it looks like it's going to be a challenging day for the DUP and it looks like it's going to be a good day for the Alliance Party.
It looks like it's also going to be a challenging day for the Green Party, SDLP also facing a difficult day, as is the UUP.
It looks as if Sinn Féin are going to be sitting comfortably, perhaps with one or two headaches.
TUV leader Jim Allister will be in a pretty happy place right now, because it looks as if there's going to be a rise in the TUV vote.
It's 'very tight' for DUP - Gavin Robinson
Asked if he's worried at this early stage of vote counting, DUP MP Gavin Robinson says "politics has been difficult over the last number of years".
"Politics isn't where we wish it to be," he says.
"So, in a number of seats it is very tight.
BBCCopyright: BBC
"Where we've been doing well, there's a good sense of positivity. There's a sense of achievement amongst some of our colleagues.
"It is true to say there are interesting dynamic shifts taking place under the surface outside of the big parties.
"It is almost too early to give any great predictions."
Boris Johnson: NI arrangements must have community support
Boris Johnson has been making his first comments on the local election results, admitting the Conservatives had a "tough night".
He was also asked about the Northern Ireland Protocol - the post-Brexit arrangement to prevent a border on the island of Ireland.
Mr Johnson said it was important that "we continue to support the balance of the Good Friday Agreement across all communities in Northern Ireland".
"Whatever arrangements we have, they have got to have cross-community support, that's what the Good Friday Agreement is all about, that's what the government is going to do," he said.
He adds: "But as for the rest... we'll have to wait and see what the results are in Northern Ireland."
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Mixed bag for the parties
Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
Not a single result has been declared and everything you
hear comes with a health warning, but Sinn Féin went into this election as
favourites and nothing we are seeing so far changes that.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) vote appears
to be holding up and the Alliance surge appears to be a reality.
But the Ulster
Unionists and the SDLP have reason to be glum, and Jim Allister’s Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) believes it is in with a chance in Strangford among other constituencies.
And it’s
also believed some big names could be in trouble, but as always, much could come
down to the 5th seat, and that could be much, much later on.
Plenty of hustle and bustle at Jordanstown
Grainne Connolly
BBC News NI
There’s plenty of hustle and bustle at the Jordanstown count
centre this morning.
With five constituencies to be declared – we’ll have the
latest on who the newly elected representatives will be for Lagan Valley, North
Down, East Antrim, North Antrim and South Antrim.
Counting is well underway and so far we know the turnout for
East Antrim was 60.11%, 60.13% in North Down, 62.51% in North Antrim and 60.03%
in South Antrim.
There’s plenty of names to look out for at Jordanstown, with
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson standing in Lagan Valley, alongside his
colleague Paul Givan.
Then in North Down we’ve the former DUP MLA, now
Independent, Alex Easton.
Votes being counted, but hopes of a power-sharing government are slim
Chris Page
BBC News Ireland correspondent
In Northern Ireland, ballot boxes have been opened, spreadsheets
are being loaded up, and cups of coffee are being poured as candidates, journalists
and count staff settle in for a long day.
Votes are being counted at three centres - in Belfast,
Jordanstown, and Magherafelt - to decide how 90 seats are filled across 18
constituencies.
Polls in advance of the election suggested Sinn Féin could replace
the Democratic
Unionist Party (DUP) as the largest party in the devolved assembly.
That would mean that Sinn Féin's vice-president, Michelle
O’Neill, would become the first Irish nationalist to be in line to take the
position of first minister.
The Alliance
Party is set for strong gains, which may see it rise from
fifth to at least third in the Stormont stakes.
However, any hopes a power-sharing government will be formed
soon after the results look to be very slim.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said it is staying out of the Stormont Executive
unless the Brexit trade border with the rest of the UK - the Northern Ireland
Protocol - is scrapped.
Sammy Wilson, a DUP MP in the House of Commons, has stepped up
the rhetoric this morning, telling BBC Radio Ulster that “the Assembly cannot
function if the poison of the protocol is still there".
What's happening at the Magherafelt count centre?
Davy Wilson
BBC News NI
bbcCopyright: bbc
There’s seven constituencies to be declared in
Magherafelt and counting is now well underway.
It’s being eagerly watched
and scrutinised by the tally men - and it is mostly men - keen to get a
pre-declaration insight into how their candidate and party has done.
This is
where two political party leaders - Michelle O'Neill and Doug Beattie - will learn their
fate.
Mr Beattie is already in the count centre.
Ms O’Neill is likely to arrive
later.
Early turnout figures
We are beginning to get turnout figures for some constituencies.
In Belfast South and Belfast North the figures are broadly the same as five years ago at 64.4% and 61.7% respectively.
Belfast West is down by 2.1 percentage points to 64.7% while in East Antrim it is exactly the same as in 2016 at 60.1%.
When are the results expected?
Votes for the Northern Ireland Assembly started being counted on Friday morning.
The first preference votes are expected around lunchtime today and the results will follow this afternoon and throughout the evening.
A full list of results as they come in can be found here.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the results of the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election.
Follow all the twists and turns with our coverage throughout the day.
Emma Canavan, Paul Lawlor, Ali Gordon and edited by Colm Kelpie
