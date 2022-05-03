'A clear agenda needs to be agreed before executive'
UUP leader Doug Beattie also says his party will also show up on day one to go into the executive.
However, he says there needs to be a clear direction for a programme of government before forming an executive.
He says: "If we're all being asked to jump into an executive, before we even know the direction of travel for that executive, then we could all go into something which is what we've had for the last five years - stale government."
'Livelier debate'
Allison Morris of the Belfast Telegraph reckons this is already a better sparring match than the first debate on UTV on Sunday.
Replying to the question of whether the parties would return and form an executive, the Alliance Party's Naomi Long says she will be there on day one.
But if an executive was not formed, she says it would "obsence" for assembly members to continue to take their salaries during a period when "we weren't doing our jobs", at a time when people are facing issues such as the rising cost of living.
She says that's why her party wants to see reform of the insutiutions "to have sustainable government".
The NI Protocol issue 'needs to be dealt with' - Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
The first question asks leaders whether they will commit to forming an executive after the election.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says the DUP will be there on day one to meet other parties to discuss the programme for government.
However he stresses that political institutions must be sustainable, which means dealing with the "harm" and political and economic instability which he says the Northern Ireland Protocol is causing.
When asked if he'll take his seat as an assembly member if he is elected in Lagan Valley, Sir Jeffrey says: "I wouldn't be standing as a candidate leading my party into this election if it wasn't my intention to lead my party from the assembly."
And we're off...
Jim Fitzpatrick has begun proceedings, introducing the five politicians taking part in tonight's debate.
He says Thursday's election is one which could have profund implications on the direction of politics in Northern Ireland and across the UK.
Where the parties stand on key issues
Still unsure what each party's policies are on key issues?
Here's a guide to help you brush up and decide who to vote for.
During tonight's debate the leaders will be asked about a range of these issues, among others.
What you need to know about tonight's debate
The participants tonight are:
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's Leaders' Debate, including why these parties have been chosen and what to look out for.
Good evening and welcome
Welcome to our live coverage of The Leaders' Debate, the final time leaders of Northern Ireland's five biggest political parties will go head-to-head before Thursday's assembly election.
The debate starts at 21:00 and runs for an hour, moderated by BBC Spotlight NI's Jim Fitzpatrick.
We will bring you all the latest from the debate, followed by analysis.
After the debate we will also have the views of the Traditional Unionist Voice, the Green Party, People Before Profit and Aontú from tonight's edition of BBC Newsline.