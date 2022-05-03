UUP leader Doug Beattie also says his party will also show up on day one to go into the executive.

However, he says there needs to be a clear direction for a programme of government before forming an executive.

He says: "If we're all being asked to jump into an executive, before we even know the direction of travel for that executive, then we could all go into something which is what we've had for the last five years - stale government."