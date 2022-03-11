Set up in 2012 and chaired by retired high court judge Sir Anthony Hart (above), the inquiry aimed to identify "systemic failings by institutions or the state in their duties towards those children in their care".
It studied allegations of abuse in 22 homes and other institutions between 1922 and 1995.
During the inquiry, 246 individuals gave evidence in person and a further 87 statements were read into the record.
Sir Anthony concluded there was widespread abuse and mistreatment of young residents at the institutions under investigation.
The largest number of complaints heard in the inquiry related to four Sisters of Nazareth homes, where nuns had physically and emotionally abused children in their care.
Recommendations in the report included compensation for victims, a memorial and a public apology - which is being delivered today, five years later.
After 12.30, five Stormont ministers - one from each party in the NI Executive - will apologise to survivors.
Fiona Ryan, the Commissioner for Victims and Survivors of Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA), is also expected to speak. The role was established after it was recommended in the 2017 abuse inquiry report.
Apologies will also be delivered by representatives from six institutions that ran facilities where abuse took place.
The institutions include: The Sisters of Nazareth, De La Salle,
Good Shepherd Sisters, Sisters of St Louis, Irish Church Missions and
Barnardo's.
The official apology is expected to finish up at about 1.50pm, after which we will hear reaction from survivors.
Why is this apology important?
It has been a long time coming.
Survivors of abuse, committed over a period spanning decades in state-run and other institutions, have been campaigning for years for justice.
Many have been left traumatised by the physical and mental abuse they suffered. Some have died during the long campaign, without getting justice or hearing an apology.
The long-awaited apology was one of the recommendations made in the report findings of the HIA Inquiry, published in 2017.
But for long periods since, Northern Ireland's political institutions have been in turmoil causing delays to the introduction of redress measures and the official apology.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome - today we'll be covering the official apology being delivered from Stormont to victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland.
The apology was recommended five years ago as part of the findings of a far-reaching inquiry.
It marks a significant moment for campaigners, who for years have lobbied for the state to recognise decades of abuse carried out in institutions across Northern Ireland.
The apology will be delivered in Stormont's Assembly Chamber at 12.30pm, with ministers from each party and a number of representatives from institutions due to speak.
You can watch proceedings live by clicking the play button at the top of the page and follow along with text updates here.