Set up in 2012 and chaired by retired high court judge Sir Anthony Hart (above), the inquiry aimed to identify "systemic failings by institutions or the state in their duties towards those children in their care".

It studied allegations of abuse in 22 homes and other institutions between 1922 and 1995.

During the inquiry, 246 individuals gave evidence in person and a further 87 statements were read into the record.

Sir Anthony concluded there was widespread abuse and mistreatment of young residents at the institutions under investigation.

The largest number of complaints heard in the inquiry related to four Sisters of Nazareth homes, where nuns had physically and emotionally abused children in their care.

Recommendations in the report included compensation for victims, a memorial and a public apology - which is being delivered today, five years later.

