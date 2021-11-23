Ministers give Northern Ireland coronavirus update

The executive is "acutely aware" of the impact the pandemic has had on businesses, in particular the hospitality industry, according to Paul Givan.

The first minister says "we have to protect both lives and livelihoods".

"We're working on the basis of having things open and safe," he says.

"We're not working on the basis of wanting to close things down.

"I want our hospitality to be open right through the Christmas period."

He says that by adhering to Covid-19 safety measures, the public can work to keep hospitality open "because nobody wants to have a position where businesses are faced with closure".

He adds that "there isn't the furlough scheme or the hundreds of millions coming from London" in terms of financial support.

"I don't think we're in a space where we can be looking at closures."