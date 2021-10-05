Public inquiry into mother-and-baby homes recommended

As well as compensation, the expert panel has recommended that public funding is made available to help families who were separated by mother-and-baby homes to trace their relatives.
It proposes that funding should be available "for voluntary DNA testing and voluntary support services to assist family
reunification".
In cases where the missing loved one has already died, the panel recommends funding for "the establishment and maintenance of gravestones and markers, and victim-survivor-led
artistic and other forms of memorialisation".
Panel calls for 'unqualified apologies' to former residents
Among its recommendations, the expert panel has called on those responsible for the suffering endured by residents of mother and baby home to apologise immediately to the victims and survivors.
Their report urges "all state, religious
and other institutions, agencies, organisations and individuals complicit in the processes of
institutionalisation and forced labour, family separation and adoption to act without delay in
issuing unqualified apologies".
It added that these apologies should "specify their role in the institutional, forced
labour and family separation system; accept responsibility for harms done; demonstrate sincerity
in their apology; and demonstrate the safeguards now in place to ensure there will be no
repetition of the inhumanity and suffering to which they contributed".
'Today is about truth, acknowledgement and accountability'
Human rights law 'requires full access to records' says expert
BBCCopyright: BBC
Launching the recommendations, expert panel member Dr
Maeve O’Rourke said: "Victims and survivors continue to describe ongoing abuse, including the disappearance of family members and the denial of identity."
She added: "It is essential that the human
rights of victims, survivors and relatives are at the heart of the forthcoming
investigation.
"Human rights law also requires full access to records and urgent
redress and reparation.”
Action without delay 'essential'
BBCCopyright: BBC
Truth Recovery Design Panel chair Deirdre Mahon said they had "worked
closely with victims-survivors and relatives who have shared their
heart-breaking stories with us".
"The
Executive’s decision in January, on the Inter-Departmental Working Group’s
advice, to decide to set up an investigation and involve victims-and survivors
centrally in designing the investigation was a hugely positive step," she added.
"Nevertheless this decision has come too late for many, and it is essential that
these recommendations are acted on without delay.”
Time for 'the full truth revealed'
Truth Recovery Design PanelCopyright: Truth Recovery Design Panel
Prof Phil Scraton, one of three members of the Truth
Recovery Design Panel, described what they had proposed as an "unprecedented
process".
"Lives and futures lost through the cruelty within these
institutions cannot be recovered, but we must acknowledge the
inter-generational pain and suffering inflicted on victims, survivors and
families," he said.
"It is now time for that to be recognised and the full truth
revealed.”
Redress payments and legal access to records recommended
Alongside recommending the setting up of a statutory public inquiry into Northern Ireland's mother-and-baby homes, the expert panel has proposed a "non-statutory independent panel" investigation which would feed into the public inquiry.
They have also recommended "urgent redress payments" and new legislation to allow former residents to access their personal records.
BreakingPublic inquiry on NI mother-and-baby homes is recommended
'Women were ashamed, they shouldn't have been ashamed'
The Stormont Executive committed to an investigation earlier this year and said victims would be heard "loudly and clearly"
Women who were in the institutions have said they were detained against their will, forced into unpaid labour and made to give up babies for adoption.
Fionnuala Boyle's birth mother was sent to one when she was pregnant with a baby who later died.
Caroline Magee was sent to the St Mary's laundry in Derry in 1975, when she was in her early teens.
Investigation into institutions for unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland
In January an investigation was promised into mother and baby
homes and Magdalene Laundries in Northern Ireland after a report found more
than 10,500 women and girls entered the homes between 1922 and 1990.
It examined eight mother and
baby homes, a number of former workhouses, four laundries and sought personal
testimony from women and children with "lived experience" of the
institutions.
Mother-and-baby institutions
housed women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage.
The laundries were
Catholic-run workhouses that operated across the island of Ireland.
Around a third of women admitted to the homes were aged under 19 and most were aged from 20-29.
The youngest was 12, and the oldest 44.
The NI Executive said it
would be a victim-centred independent investigation and
appointed a team of experts to establish its terms of reference.
·They were:
Deirdre Mahon, a qualified and experienced social worker/youth and
community worker
Phil Scraton, professor emeritus in the School of Law, Queen's
University Belfast
Dr Maeve O'Rourke, lecturer in human rights at the Irish Centre for
Human Rights, National University of Ireland Galway, and barrister
They will announce the terms of
reference this morning.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Science Photo LibraryCopyright: Science Photo Library View more on twitterView more on twitter
-
Sufficient funding and resources to ensure effective and sustainable implementation
-
The human rights of victims-survivors and relatives should be central to all recommendations
-
Securing full access to personal and family histories for victims-survivors and relatives of the deceased is a "fundamental priority"
-
Policies and practices should be
trauma-informed and respond to the needs and preferences of victims-survivors
-
Investigations should be accessible to all victims-survivors and relatives, particularly those with disabilities
-
Inclusion of victims-survivors and relatives affected by cross-border practices and in the diaspora,
and relatives of the deceased, is essential
View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC Truth Recovery Design PanelCopyright: Truth Recovery Design Panel BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Deirdre Mahon, a qualified and experienced social worker/youth and
community worker
-
Phil Scraton, professor emeritus in the School of Law, Queen's
University Belfast
-
Dr Maeve O'Rourke, lecturer in human rights at the Irish Centre for
Human Rights, National University of Ireland Galway, and barrister
Free DNA tests proposed
As well as compensation, the expert panel has recommended that public funding is made available to help families who were separated by mother-and-baby homes to trace their relatives.
It proposes that funding should be available "for voluntary DNA testing and voluntary support services to assist family reunification".
In cases where the missing loved one has already died, the panel recommends funding for "the establishment and maintenance of gravestones and markers, and victim-survivor-led artistic and other forms of memorialisation".
Panel calls for 'unqualified apologies' to former residents
Among its recommendations, the expert panel has called on those responsible for the suffering endured by residents of mother and baby home to apologise immediately to the victims and survivors.
Their report urges "all state, religious and other institutions, agencies, organisations and individuals complicit in the processes of institutionalisation and forced labour, family separation and adoption to act without delay in issuing unqualified apologies".
It added that these apologies should "specify their role in the institutional, forced labour and family separation system; accept responsibility for harms done; demonstrate sincerity in their apology; and demonstrate the safeguards now in place to ensure there will be no repetition of the inhumanity and suffering to which they contributed".
'Today is about truth, acknowledgement and accountability'
Six principals for those who implement recommendations
The expert panel has identified "six guiding principles" that it says should underpin the implementation of its recommendations for a public inquiry, redress scheme and other truth-recovery proposals.
They are:
'Those who suffered have waited far too long' - Bradshaw
Human rights law 'requires full access to records' says expert
Launching the recommendations, expert panel member Dr Maeve O’Rourke said: "Victims and survivors continue to describe ongoing abuse, including the disappearance of family members and the denial of identity."
She added: "It is essential that the human rights of victims, survivors and relatives are at the heart of the forthcoming investigation.
"Human rights law also requires full access to records and urgent redress and reparation.”
Action without delay 'essential'
Truth Recovery Design Panel chair Deirdre Mahon said they had "worked closely with victims-survivors and relatives who have shared their heart-breaking stories with us".
"The Executive’s decision in January, on the Inter-Departmental Working Group’s advice, to decide to set up an investigation and involve victims-and survivors centrally in designing the investigation was a hugely positive step," she added.
"Nevertheless this decision has come too late for many, and it is essential that these recommendations are acted on without delay.”
Time for 'the full truth revealed'
Prof Phil Scraton, one of three members of the Truth Recovery Design Panel, described what they had proposed as an "unprecedented process".
"Lives and futures lost through the cruelty within these institutions cannot be recovered, but we must acknowledge the inter-generational pain and suffering inflicted on victims, survivors and families," he said.
"It is now time for that to be recognised and the full truth revealed.”
Redress payments and legal access to records recommended
Alongside recommending the setting up of a statutory public inquiry into Northern Ireland's mother-and-baby homes, the expert panel has proposed a "non-statutory independent panel" investigation which would feed into the public inquiry.
They have also recommended "urgent redress payments" and new legislation to allow former residents to access their personal records.
BreakingPublic inquiry on NI mother-and-baby homes is recommended
The expert panel set up to design an investigation into mother-and-baby homes in Northern Ireland has recommended holding a statutory public inquiry, alongside a number of other proposals to help former residents discover the truth behind how the institutions operated.
'Women were ashamed, they shouldn't have been ashamed'
The Stormont Executive committed to an investigation earlier this year and said victims would be heard "loudly and clearly"
Women who were in the institutions have said they were detained against their will, forced into unpaid labour and made to give up babies for adoption.
Fionnuala Boyle's birth mother was sent to one when she was pregnant with a baby who later died.
Caroline Magee was sent to the St Mary's laundry in Derry in 1975, when she was in her early teens.
Investigation into institutions for unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland
In January an investigation was promised into mother and baby homes and Magdalene Laundries in Northern Ireland after a report found more than 10,500 women and girls entered the homes between 1922 and 1990.
It examined eight mother and baby homes, a number of former workhouses, four laundries and sought personal testimony from women and children with "lived experience" of the institutions.
Mother-and-baby institutions housed women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage.
The laundries were Catholic-run workhouses that operated across the island of Ireland.
Around a third of women admitted to the homes were aged under 19 and most were aged from 20-29.
The youngest was 12, and the oldest 44.
The NI Executive said it would be a victim-centred independent investigation and appointed a team of experts to establish its terms of reference.
·They were:
They will announce the terms of reference this morning.