Public inquiry into mother-and-baby homes recommended

As well as compensation, the expert panel has recommended that public funding is made available to help families who were separated by mother-and-baby homes to trace their relatives.

It proposes that funding should be available "for voluntary DNA testing and voluntary support services to assist family reunification".

In cases where the missing loved one has already died, the panel recommends funding for "the establishment and maintenance of gravestones and markers, and victim-survivor-led artistic and other forms of memorialisation".