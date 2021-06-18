Yesterday began with the news that a deal had been found that would allow the nomination of a first and deputy first minister at Stormont - and ended with Edwin Poots' resignation. Mr Poots stepped down after an internal party revolt over\nhis decision to agree a deal with Sinn Féin and\nnominate Paul Givan as first minister. A majority of DUP members in\nthe assembly wanted to delay the process. Mr Poots, who took over as\nleader from Arlene Foster in May, had narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey\nDonaldson in a leadership vote. Now, Sir Jeffrey is the favourite to take over as leader. Read more here .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Edwin Poots' resignation - what happened?
Yesterday began with the news that a deal had been found that would allow the nomination of a first and deputy first minister at Stormont - and ended with Edwin Poots' resignation.
Mr Poots stepped down after an internal party revolt over his decision to agree a deal with Sinn Féin and nominate Paul Givan as first minister.
A majority of DUP members in the assembly wanted to delay the process.
Mr Poots, who took over as leader from Arlene Foster in May, had narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in a leadership vote.
Now, Sir Jeffrey is the favourite to take over as leader.
Read more here.
Good morning
After an extremely dramatic night, the curtain fell on Edwin Poots' short reign as DUP leader.
Now the party begins the process of finding a new leader, with the reverberations of what happened yesterday continuing to be felt this morning.
We'll be bringing you all the latest reaction and news on what happens next - stay with us.