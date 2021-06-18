Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Yesterday began with the news that a deal had been found that would allow the nomination of a first and deputy first minister at Stormont - and ended with Edwin Poots' resignation.

Mr Poots stepped down after an internal party revolt over his decision to agree a deal with Sinn Féin and nominate Paul Givan as first minister.

A majority of DUP members in the assembly wanted to delay the process.

Mr Poots, who took over as leader from Arlene Foster in May, had narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in a leadership vote.

Now, Sir Jeffrey is the favourite to take over as leader.

