Edwin Poots
Fallout from Edwin Poots DUP resignation continues

  1. Edwin Poots' resignation - what happened?

    Edwin Poots
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Yesterday began with the news that a deal had been found that would allow the nomination of a first and deputy first minister at Stormont - and ended with Edwin Poots' resignation.

    Mr Poots stepped down after an internal party revolt over his decision to agree a deal with Sinn Féin and nominate Paul Givan as first minister.

    A majority of DUP members in the assembly wanted to delay the process.

    Mr Poots, who took over as leader from Arlene Foster in May, had narrowly defeated Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in a leadership vote.

    Now, Sir Jeffrey is the favourite to take over as leader.

  2. Good morning

    After an extremely dramatic night, the curtain fell on Edwin Poots' short reign as DUP leader.

    Now the party begins the process of finding a new leader, with the reverberations of what happened yesterday continuing to be felt this morning.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest reaction and news on what happens next - stay with us.

