Edwin Poots
Live

DUP announcing ministerial line-up

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. 'What about the healing rhetoric?'

    Outgoing Economy Minister Diane Dodds says the new announcements do not "match the rhetoric about healing and bringing the party together".

    The former member of the European Parliament says she wishes Paul Frew well in taking over the department and says she is "proud" of the work she has done in the past 17 months.

    View more on twitter

  3. The shake-up after the internal revolt

    Paul Givan, the member of the legislative assembly (MLA) for Lagan Valley, is to become Northern Ireland's next first minister on Monday.

    He is among a number of DUP politicians who will take up new roles in the assembly after a shake-up of roles by the new DUP leader Edwin Poots.

    Read more here.

    Paul Givan
    Copyright: Pacemaker

  5. BreakingPaul Givan to become NI's first minister

    Paul Givan is to become Northern Ireland's next first minister, succeeding Arlene Foster.

    Paul Givan
    Copyright: BBC

  6. Frew and McIlveen become economy and education ministers

    Video content

    Video caption: Edwin Poots announces Paul Frew as the new economy minister and Michelle McIlveen as the new education minister

  8. BreakingMichelle McIlveen becomes education minister

    Michelle McIlveen is confirmed as the new education minister.

    The former regional development minister succeeds Peter Weir.

    McIlveen
    Copyright: BBC

  9. BreakingPaul Frew to become economy minister

    Paul Frew is to be the next Stormont Economy Minister.

    He takes over the department from Diane Dodds

    Paul Frew
    Copyright: BBC

  10. An attempt at news management?

    Edwin Poots
    Copyright: Reuters

    The DUP's announcement of its new assembly team is a little unconventional - minor positions on committees are being confirmed first before the party reveals its more important roles, including the party's pick for the post of Northern Ireland's next first minister.

    The BBC News NI's political editor Enda McClafferty tells the BBC's Talkback programme he suspects it may be an attempt by DUP leader Edwin Poots at "news management".

    "Instead of naming your top bench team, and then the rest of us look away as he announces his vice chairs - because nobody has any interest in who fills these positions - he's starting in reverse order," he explained.

    "So he's telling us who the lower-ranking members of his front-bench team are going to be, so we can chew over and talk about their names for a while and give them a little bit of space on the news agenda, and then he's going to work up the tree from there."

  11. Bradley stays in communities committee role

    Paula Bradley, who was elected as the DUP's deputy leader last month, will stay in her role as chair of the communities committee.

    Paula Bradley
    Copyright: Pacemaker

  12. Buckley to chair infrastructure committee

    Jonathan Buckley will be the new chairman of the infrastructure committee.

    He takes over from Michelle McIlveen, who BBC News NI understands could be announced as the next education minister.

    Buckley
    Copyright: Pacemaker

  13. Next raft of appointments

    Mervyn Storey is to become the next assembly justice committee chairman.

    The former finance and social development minister replaces Paul Givan in the role.

    This is interesting as Paul Givan is hotly tipped to become first minister. Edwin Poots announced early on that he would not be taking the top job.

    Mervyn Storey
    Copyright: BBC

  14. And there's more...

    David Hilditch will be vice-chair of the assembly's infrastructure committee.

    William Irwin will be vice-chair of the audit committee.

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

  15. Pam Cameron to chair review committee

    Pam Cameron, an MLA for South Antrim, is to chair the assembly and executive review committee.

    Pam Cameron
    Copyright: BBC

  16. Lyons appointed to health committee role

    The first announcements relate to committee roles...

    Gordon Lyons, who temporarily stood in for Edwin Poots as agriculture minister earlier this year, is to be the vice-chair of Stormont's health committee.

    Lyons
    Copyright: Pacemaker

  17. First changes out of the blocks

    Parliament Buildings at Stormont,
    Copyright: PA Media

    Christopher Stalford MLA is to be the new principal deputy speaker in the assembly, as well as vice-chair of the standards and privileges committee.

    Tom Buchanan MLA is to be vice-chair of procedures.

    Keith Buchanan MLA will be the new vice-chair of the finance committee.

  19. Hello and welcome

    The new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Edwin Poots is to announce his ministerial line-up over the course of today.

    The news will be coming in throughout the day, so stay with us.

    Edwin Poots
    Copyright: Reuters
Back to top