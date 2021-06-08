DUP announcing ministerial line-up

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

The DUP's announcement of its new assembly team is a little unconventional - minor positions on committees are being confirmed first before the party reveals its more important roles, including the party's pick for the post of Northern Ireland's next first minister.

The BBC News NI's political editor Enda McClafferty tells the BBC's Talkback programme he suspects it may be an attempt by DUP leader Edwin Poots at "news management".

"Instead of naming your top bench team, and then the rest of us look away as he announces his vice chairs - because nobody has any interest in who fills these positions - he's starting in reverse order," he explained.

"So he's telling us who the lower-ranking members of his front-bench team are going to be, so we can chew over and talk about their names for a while and give them a little bit of space on the news agenda, and then he's going to work up the tree from there."