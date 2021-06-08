DUP announcing ministerial line-up

BreakingMichelle McIlveen becomes education minister
BreakingMichelle McIlveen becomes education minister
Michelle McIlveen is confirmed as the new education minister.
The former regional development minister succeeds Peter Weir.
BreakingPaul Frew to become economy minister
Paul Frew is to be the next Stormont Economy Minister.
He takes over the department from Diane Dodds
An attempt at news management?
The DUP's announcement of its new assembly team is a little unconventional - minor positions on committees are being confirmed first before the party reveals its more important roles, including the party's pick for the post of Northern Ireland's next first minister.
The BBC News NI's political editor Enda McClafferty tells the BBC's Talkback programme he suspects it may be an attempt by DUP leader Edwin Poots at "news management".
"Instead of naming your top bench team, and then the rest of us look away as he announces his vice chairs - because nobody has any interest in who fills these positions - he's starting in reverse order," he explained.
"So he's telling us who the lower-ranking members of his front-bench team are going to be, so we can chew over and talk about their names for a while and give them a little bit of space on the news agenda, and then he's going to work up the tree from there."
Bradley stays in communities committee role
Paula Bradley, who was elected as the DUP's deputy leader last month, will stay in her role as chair of the communities committee.
Buckley to chair infrastructure committee
Jonathan Buckley will be the new chairman of the infrastructure committee.
He takes over from Michelle McIlveen, who BBC News NI understands could be announced as the next education minister.
Next raft of appointments
Mervyn Storey is to become the next assembly justice committee chairman.
The former finance and social development minister replaces Paul Givan in the role.
This is interesting as Paul Givan is hotly tipped to become first minister. Edwin Poots announced early on that he would not be taking the top job.
And there's more...
David Hilditch will be vice-chair of the assembly's infrastructure committee.
William Irwin will be vice-chair of the audit committee.
Pam Cameron to chair review committee
Pam Cameron, an MLA for South Antrim, is to chair the assembly and executive review committee.
Lyons appointed to health committee role
The first announcements relate to committee roles...
Gordon Lyons, who temporarily stood in for Edwin Poots as agriculture minister earlier this year, is to be the vice-chair of Stormont's health committee.
First changes out of the blocks
Christopher Stalford MLA is to be the new principal deputy speaker in the assembly, as well as vice-chair of the standards and privileges committee.
Tom Buchanan MLA is to be vice-chair of procedures.
Keith Buchanan MLA will be the new vice-chair of the finance committee.
'Watch this space'
DUP leader Edwin Poots, who has been in the role since 28 May, tweeted earlier.
Hello and welcome
The new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party Edwin Poots is to announce his ministerial line-up over the course of today.
The news will be coming in throughout the day, so stay with us.