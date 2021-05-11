Reaction to Ballymurphy Inquest findings

Speaking ahead of\nthe release of the findings, John Teggart, whose father, Danny, was among the victims, said\nit would be a hard day, but the families were praying for a positive\nresult. "We're\nvery anxious of what the result will be," he said. "After campaigning for 50 years, we're going to get the result of the findings. "We're confident in the work that we have done, and the amount of eye witnesses, and we're confident it will be a good day."
PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker PacemakerCopyright: Pacemaker BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Father Hugh Mullan, 38, and Francis Quinn,
19, were shot in an area of open ground behind Springfield Park
-
Daniel
Teggart, 44, Joan Connolly, 44, Noel Phillips, 19 and Joseph Murphy, 41, were
shot near the Henry Taggart Army base near Springfield Park
-
John
Laverty, 20, and Joseph Corr, 43, were shot at separate points at the top of
Whiterock Road
-
Edward Doherty, 31, was shot at the corner of
Brittons Parade and Whiterock Road
-
John McKerr, 49, was shot outside the old Corpus Christi
Parish
Victim's son 'very anxious'
‘A sleepless night and nerves’
Will Leitch
BBC News NI
Families of the Ballymurphy victims are in Belfast to hear the findings of the coroner in the inquest, which began in November 2018.
They walked up the broad sweep of pavement beside the Waterfront Hall this morning, watched by dozens of cameras as the world’s media watched them arrive.
Several confessed to a sleepless night and nerves about what the coroner may find.
Inside the large hall where the coroner is delivering her findings, the families are sitting in socially distanced groups.
Who were the victims?
The victims of the shootings were:
