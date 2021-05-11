Familes
Live

Reaction to Ballymurphy Inquest findings

Live Reporting

Ali Gordon, Niall Glynn and Alan Haslam

  1. Victim's son 'very anxious'

    Speaking ahead of the release of the findings, John Teggart, whose father, Danny, was among the victims, said it would be a hard day, but the families were praying for a positive result.

    "We're very anxious of what the result will be," he said.

    John Teggart
    "After campaigning for 50 years, we're going to get the result of the findings.

    "We're confident in the work that we have done, and the amount of eye witnesses, and we're confident it will be a good day."

  2. ‘A sleepless night and nerves’

    Will Leitch

    BBC News NI

    Families of the Ballymurphy victims are in Belfast to hear the findings of the coroner in the inquest, which began in November 2018.

    They walked up the broad sweep of pavement beside the Waterfront Hall this morning, watched by dozens of cameras as the world’s media watched them arrive.

    Ballymurphy families
    Several confessed to a sleepless night and nerves about what the coroner may find.

    Inside the large hall where the coroner is delivering her findings, the families are sitting in socially distanced groups.

  3. Who were the victims?

    Victims
    The victims of the shootings were:

    • Father Hugh Mullan, 38, and Francis Quinn, 19, were shot in an area of open ground behind Springfield Park
    • Daniel Teggart, 44, Joan Connolly, 44, Noel Phillips, 19 and Joseph Murphy, 41, were shot near the Henry Taggart Army base near Springfield Park
    • John Laverty, 20, and Joseph Corr, 43, were shot at separate points at the top of Whiterock Road
    • Edward Doherty, 31, was shot at the corner of Brittons Parade and Whiterock Road
    • John McKerr, 49, was shot outside the old Corpus Christi Parish

