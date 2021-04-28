Arlene Foster to step down as DUP leader

'The political landscape across our island has changed' - O'Neill
Northern Ireland's deputy first minister says the incoming DUP leader "should recognise that the political landscape across our island has changed".
Michelle O'Neill says Arlene Foster informed her of her decision to step down earlier today.
"Throughout
the pandemic, I acknowledge the efforts Arlene Foster has made as first minister, and the service that she has given in working with the rest of the executive as we have battled the biggest health crisis in a generation," she says.
“As joint head of government, my
focus, and the focus of our executive, must remain on the task of leading us
safely and sustainably out of the pandemic, building a fairer economy recovery,
providing first-class public services and delivering the New Decade, New Approach deal to the benefit of every section of our society," said Ms O'Neill.
'It's been a privilege to work alongside you' - deputy leader Dodds
DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds says Arlene Foster "has dedicated her life to defending the union and moving Northern Ireland forward".
He tweets that she "has demonstrated great courage and is an example for women in public life".
"It's been a privilege to work alongside you," he adds.
In her statement, Arlene Foster said she was preparing to "depart the political stage".
Speaking of her time as first minister as "the privilege of my life", she said her decision to enter politics "was never about party or person".
She added: "It is my view that if Northern Ireland is to prosper then it will only do so built on the foundations of successful and durable devolution.
"That will require continued hard work and real determination and courage on all sides."
From trailblazing leader to party civil war
From Brexit to the Irish Sea border, and of course the Covid-19 pandemic,
it has been a tough few years for Northern Ireland's first minister,
culminating in the revolt that has forced Arlene Foster to step down.
Born Arlene Kelly in 1970, she grew up on a farm in rural County Fermanagh, close to the Irish border.
After leaving the Ulster Unionist Party to join the Democratic Unionist Party in 2004, she went on to hold ministerial posts before her election as DUP leader in 2015.
BBC News NI has charted Mrs Foster's life and career, from County Fermanagh lawyer to Stormont's first minister.
Arlene Foster has gone from being a electoral asset to being pushed out by some of the MLAs she helped get elected, our Political Correspondent Enda McClafferty says.
"I would imagine behind the scenes there will be a process about who is going to replace Arlene Foster as party leader, " he told BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.
"We know there are rules within the party about when that will take place, within the next seven days perhaps.
He said the party will now be examining a system of "having a party leader and first minister in Belfast".
On the response of Sinn Féin, he said the party had expressed its feelings that the situation should not "get in the way of good governance” in the Executive.
"I think Sinn Féin and others will be sitting back and waiting to see how this plays out."
'I will work with the new leader'
Arlene Foster has vowed to work with the new leader of the DUP.
In a statement, she said would give party officers the space to arrange an election for a new leader.
She will step down from the leadership on 28 May, and as first minister at the end of June.
She said: "As first minister it is important that I complete work on a number of important issues for Northern Ireland alongside other Executive colleagues.
"Northern Ireland and its people have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and there remains more work to be done to steer us thorough the pandemic and to lessen its impact on the lives of everyone."
Arlene Foster to resign as first minister and DUP leader
Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire
Foster faced 'difficulties with courage and determination' - Robinson
DUP MP for East Belfast Gavin Robinson tweets his thanks to his party leader.
He describes Arlene Foster as "a constant source of encouragement to me and my colleagues throughout the province".
Mr Robinson adds that she has faced "difficulties with courage and determination".
Education minister 'sorry' to see Foster step down
DUP Education Minister Peter Weir says he is "sorry" to see Arlene Foster step down as party leader.
"I have known her and been a friend and colleague for over 30 years," he tweets.
Why did the DUP move against its leader?
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
Rumours about bids to remove Arlene Foster from the helm of the Democratic Unionist Party had been swirling for months.
On many occasions they'd been easily shrugged off by the first minister.
But she could shrug no longer, given many of those previously loyal to her abandoned the Foster ship.
However, questions remain about the move's timing and what has caused it.
Firstly, pressure to remove her has come from the outworkings of Brexit and the Irish Sea border.
Party sources have also given strong hints about growing concern that Mrs Foster held a softer stance on some social issues than her predecessors and was willing to move the party in that direction.
The DUP's roots are deeply conservative, staunchly opposing abortion and same-sex marriage.
Read more from Jayne here.
Read more here.
Mrs Foster said she would step down as DUP leader on 28 May and as first minister at the end of June.
In a statement, Mrs Foster said it had been "the privilege of her life" to serve as first minister.
It comes as she was facing a revolt among her party's representatives.
Full story here.
