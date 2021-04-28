Arlene Foster to step down as DUP leader

Northern Ireland's deputy first minister says the incoming DUP leader "should recognise that the political landscape across our island has changed".

Michelle O'Neill says Arlene Foster informed her of her decision to step down earlier today.

"Throughout the pandemic, I acknowledge the efforts Arlene Foster has made as first minister, and the service that she has given in working with the rest of the executive as we have battled the biggest health crisis in a generation," she says.

Mrs Foster is in a power-sharing role with Ms O'Neill, who is deputy leader of Sinn Féin.

Stormont uses a system of government known as power-sharing. This has allowed nationalist and unionist political parties to share power together in an executive (or government), alongside a legislative chamber made up of assembly members which proposes and scrutinises laws.

“As joint head of government, my focus, and the focus of our executive, must remain on the task of leading us safely and sustainably out of the pandemic, building a fairer economy recovery, providing first-class public services and delivering the New Decade, New Approach deal to the benefit of every section of our society," said Ms O'Neill.