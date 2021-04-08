Pacemaker Copyright: Pacemaker

PSNI Assistant Chief Cosntable Jonathan Roberts says the force is aware of "a number of events that are outlined on social media encouraging people to attend to protest".

ACC Roberts said: "I would remind everybody that there are still coronavirus regulations in terms of gatherings and if you attend a gathering you are in breach of those regulations.

"We will continue to monitor events that are planned and we will respond accordingly and I would encourage anybody who is considering trying to organise an event, or participating in one, not to do so - it’s not helpful.”

He added: "The health regulations remain in place for good reason".