PSNI Assistant Chief Cosntable Jonathan Roberts says the force is aware of "a number of events that are outlined on social media encouraging people to attend to protest".
ACC Roberts said: "I would remind everybody that there are still coronavirus regulations in terms of gatherings and if you attend a gathering you are in breach of those regulations.
"We will continue to monitor events that are planned and we will respond accordingly and I would encourage anybody who is considering trying to organise an event, or participating in one, not to do so - it’s not helpful.”
He added: "The health regulations remain in place for good reason".
Fifty-five police officers injured
PSNI ACC Jonathan Roberts says 55 police officers have been injured because of the violence of recent days.
He says this has an impact both on the individual officers, but also "on their families".
"It's concerning for officers and families when they're turning out to deal with this type of disorder on a nightly basis," he tells Good Morning Ulster.
The senior officer says the actions also have an impact on communities because those officers will not be available "to provide the service that we want to provide".
'Likely that proscribed organisations were involved'
"There was a degree of organisation" in last night's violence in Belfast, one of the PSNI's assistant chief constables has said.
ACC Jonathan Roberts said it was too "early to indicate whether or not any proscribed organisations were involved", however, police believed this was a "likely situation".
"We saw young people participating in serious disorder and committing serious criminal offences and they were supported and encouraged and the actions were orchestrated by adults at certain times," he said..
The senior officer said two adults were arrested and remain in custody.
ACC Roberts said the events "will be subject to a thorough investigation and people that were involved in them can expect to be arrested in the days and weeks ahead".
Arlene Foster to speak with chief constable about violence
First Minister Arlene Foster will speak with PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne later today, according to DUP assembly member Mervyn Storey.
Mrs Foster, who is still calling for the chief constable to resign over the police's handling of the funeral of Bobby Storey in June 2020, previously said neither she nor Mr Byrne had asked to meet each other over the recent violence.
Mr Storey, a Policing Board member, said he received a call from the chief constable's office on Thursday morning to request a meeting "as I understand he will do to others today".
Mr Storey told The Nolan Show he expected DUP calls for Mr Byrne to resign will be repeated at the meeting.
Emergency Stormont meeting after another night of violence
Stormont will meet today after another night of violence in Northern Ireland.
Police officers were attacked, petrol bombs were thrown and a bus was burnt in west Belfast on Wednesday.
It follows more than a week of disturbances across Northern Ireland.
Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Roberts said 55 police officers had been injured in riots in recent days.
“We have seen scenes of a new generation of young people exposed to things we thought were in generations gone by.”
