The first minister is thanking everyone for their efforts during the past year of the pandemic. She singles out healthcare workers, young people, and people who have had to shield, among others. "Sacrifices big and small have been made and have continued to be made... it says a lot about the spirit of people of Northern Ireland that we have kept the faith and kept going," she says.
'Sacrifices big and small have been made'
'Improvement across all indicators'
Arlene Foster opens on a positive note by saying there have been "improvements across all indicators", in terms of Covid-19.
She says the R rate has fallen to between 0.75 and 0.95, hospital admissions have fallen to 54, from 79 a week ago.
She adds there are 14 people with Covid-19 currently in intensive care, and care home outbreaks are in single figures.
And we're off!
The press briefing in Dungannon, County Tyrone, is now under way.
No new deaths in NI for second day running
Some good news ahead of this afternoon's press conference - with no further Covid-19 related deaths reported by the Department for Health for the second day running.
It means the total number of deaths remains at 2,107.
An additional 183 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,890 individuals.
There are 153 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 14 are in intensive care and 10 are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 116,515.
