The Department of Health's latest figures show nine more covid-related-deaths in Northern Ireland in the past day. There have also been 223 confirmed new cases of the virus. The inpatient number in hospitals fell by 23 to 189. The number of people in ICUs is 26, with 19 requiring a ventilator.
Nine more deaths reported in Northern Ireland
No return to home-schooling for youngest pupils
Pupils in primary one to primary three in Northern Ireland who were due to revert to remote learning from 22 March will be allowed to remain in class, it is understood.
The executive agreed a proposal from Education Minister Peter Weir to scrap the original plan.
That date will see post-primary pupils in years 12-14 return to classrooms.
However, it is understood no decision has been taken yet on when all other pupils should to return to school.
The Stormont Executive has been meeting this afternoon to discuss, primarily, the return to school for children.
First and deputy First Ministers Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill will be updating us on what's been agreed at that meeting.
They're due to address the media at about 17:00 GMT.
You can watch live via the play button at the top of this page and we'll also have live text updates here.