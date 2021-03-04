Another three people in Northern Ireland have died with Covid-19, according to Department of Health figures released today.
Three more Covid-19-related deaths in NI
Good afternoon
Welcome to our live coverage of today's Northern Ireland coronavirus press conference.
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill will soon be speaking from the Hill of the O'Neill in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
So stay with us for all the latest developments - you can watch a live stream of the briefing and follow our text commentary on all of the key points.