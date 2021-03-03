Finally, the health minister ends by talking up the development in the vaccination rollout programme.

He says the mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast will be able to distribute 1,000 vaccinations per week, depending on supply.

Mr Swann adds that this, along with the regional vaccination centres, GPs and community pharmacists (who will soon be able to distribute the jab), allows for "easier access".

He pays tribute to Patricia Donnelly, who is leading the programme's rollout and her team, saying the dividends of vaccinations are "already being seen".

With that, the three put their face masks back on and head off from the podiums.