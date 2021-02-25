The first minister is now asked about her comments about reviewing the school opening timetable.
"There has been a lot of talk this week about me saying that I thought we need to revisit schools," she says.
"We said that we would constantly review what was happening in schools. Why? Because schools are a priority. Children are a priority.
"The chief medical officer was very clear with us today, that this is about a balance of harm."
£25m allocated to health worker recognition payment
Ms O'Neill tells the briefing the executive has agreed to put £25m towards health worker recognition payments.
The money will be used to offset the National Insurance and tax deductions on the £500 payment.
She says it would ensure those who had been at the "forefront of the fight" against Covid would benefit more fully from the payment.
The deputy first minister concludes her opening comments by saying the executive would have more news about "better days" at the start of next week.
The payments were announced by the health minister in January.
Michelle O'Neill calls for 'solid, careful plan'
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says there muts be a "solid plan, a careful pln" for coming out of lockdown.
She says we "cannot undermine" community efforts or the vaccination programme by opening up too quickly.
Ms O'Neill also says "robust systems" need to be in place to support businesses and the community as normal life begins to return.
'Huge thanks to military personnel'
The first minister says military medical personnel, who were temporarily assisting in Northern Ireland's health service, have returned to their normal roles.
"I simply want to thank sincerely all of those 110 military personnel who came forward and helped us at a critical time here in Northern Ireland," she says.
"A huge thanks to them."
Pathway to be published next week
Mrs Foster says the pathway out of lockdown will be published early next week, and that the executive will be "guided by the data, not by dates".
"We are obliged not to keep the restrictions in place any longer than is necessary, or any longer than it is appropriate," she says.
The pathway is due to be published in Monday.
Further discussions on education at executive meeting
Mrs Foster says there were further discussions at the executive about education.
Following the announcement that all pupils would return to schools in England on 8 March, the first minister had called for NI's staggered approach to be revisited.
"We've often said there is a role for the kitchen table in a child's education, but it will never be a substitute to the school desk," she says.
"Today ministers indicated a desire to avoid year one to three pupils returning on 8 March, but then having to revert back to remote learning for a number of days before the Easter break."
She says this takes into account St Patrick's Day also being a day off.
However no changes have yet been made to the plans for how pupils will return.
'Confidence to move forward'
First Minister Arlene Foster starts this afternoon's press conference.
She notes plans are in place for the rollout of an expanded asymptomatic testing programme, and she praises the success of the vaccination programme - which has seen more than half a million doses administered in Northern Irelan so far.
"We can have the confidence to start stepping our way out of the current restrictions," she says.
Wilson criticised over 'poodle' remark
DUP MP Sammy Wilson has been criticised for describing NI's health minister as "a poodle".
In a tweet on Thursday morning, Mr Wilson accused Robin Swann of acting like a "poodle for the unaccountable chief medical officer".
It was in response to what he considers Mr Swann's "cautious" approach to the reopening of schools.
But responding on Twitter, Mr Swann said he "would always have considered himself more of a Jack Russell".
A further five deaths
The Department of Health has said five more people in NI have died with coronavirus, bringing its total to 2,048 since the beginning of the pandemic.
A further 281 positive cases were confirmed, while there has been a decrease in the number of hospital inpatients, declining by 15 to 341.
There are 44 people in intensive care with the virus, 32 of whom are ventilated.
Update following executive meeting
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the first and deputy first minister giving a briefing on the coronavirus situation in Northern Ireland.
The executive met earlier today but it is understood no changes have been made to the plans to reopen schools.
The DUP had called for the executive to "revisit" the staggered approach agreed last week.
Health Minister Robin Swann and the other executive parties have defended the phased return as "responsible".
It is understood ministers will continue working on their pathway to recovery over the coming days, ahead of its expected publication on Monday.