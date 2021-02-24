Swann
Health minister gives Covid-19 briefing

  1. 'Half-a-million jabs a huge achievement'

    The health minister notes that Northern Ireland has now administered half-a-million jabs, and thanks everyone involved for their efforts in achieving this.

    "Northern Ireland is pushing on, every jab is another step forward and another step towards a better future".

  2. One year since first Covid-19 case confirmed in NI

    Health Minister Robin Swann starts as usual by expressing sympathies to the families of those who have died with Covid-19, and notes it is one-year to the week since the first confirmed case in Northern Ireland.

    He says the pandemic "has left lasting scars on families and communities".

    The health minister says while there are "better times ahead" the virus "thrives on complacency", and that "cautious optimism is the correct approach to take right now".

    Robin Swann
  4. Vaccination roll out continues

    As of Tuesday, 468,129 people in Northern Ireland had had one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

    More than 30,000 people have had both doses.

    You can read more about NI's vaccination plan here.

    Vaccine vials
  5. Two more coronavirus-related deaths in NI

    Two more people have died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.

    The Department of Health's death toll stands at 2,043 people.

    Covid-19 statistics for 24 February
    Hospital admissions are falling and there are currently 356 inpatients with Covid-19.

    Over the past seven days 1,884 people in Northern Ireland tested positive for the virus.

