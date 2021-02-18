Coronavirus
Live

Ministers to speak with lockdown extension expected

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Changes for some click-and-collect services

    Other news that is expected to be confirmed are slight changes to click-and-collect services for some retailers.

    Economy Minister Diane Dodds tweeted earlier that she was hopeful of a "safe and sustainable" reopening of sectors.

    Non-essential shops in Northern Ireland are closed due to lockdown measures.

  2. Gradual school return for NI pupils

    Children learning in school
    Copyright: Getty Images

    BBC News NI understands that the executive has agreed to allow primary school children in P1-P3 to return to the classroom on 8 March.

    The proposal, from Education Minister Peter Weir, is also likely to children in pre-school settings return on the same day, while pupils in years 12-14 in post-primary schools will return to class on 22 March.

    However, pupils in years 4-7 in primaries and years 8-11 in post-primaries will not return to school before the Easter break.

    Read more here.

  3. Covid-19: NI lockdown extended until 1 April

    A woman wearing a mask walks past a sign that reads: Stop the spread of coronavirus
    Copyright: PA Media

    The big news expected to be confirmed during the press conference is an extension in NI's lockdown restrictions until 1 April.

    BBC News NI understands that a review of the measures will take place on 18 March.

    Arlene Foster and Conor Murphy are expected to give more details shortly.

    There is also big news on schools expected, however, with the youngest primary school pupils set to return to classrooms from 8 March - more on that shortly...

  4. Good afternoon

    ...and welcome to our live coverage of this afternoon's press conference with First Minister Arlene Foster and Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

    It's expected that they will confirm that NI's lockdown restriction, which were due to end on 5 March, will be extended until 1 April.

    We'll have all the latest text updates from the briefing plus you can watch it live from about 4.15pm, via the play button at the top of the page.

