First Minister Arlene Foster thanks the public for playing their part in reducing the infection rate.

"Our freedoms have been curtailed for a considerable period and it is essential that we provide encouragement to people and indeed gratitude for their efforts," she says.

But she warns that "the weeks ahead will continue to be difficult but we are right to remain hopeful and have the expectation of better days ahead".

"Our numbers show that we can disrupt the path but of course it is still with us," she adds.