First Minister Arlene Foster thanks the public for playing their part in reducing the infection rate.
"Our freedoms have been curtailed for a considerable period and it is essential that we provide encouragement to people and indeed gratitude for their efforts," she says.
But she warns that "the weeks ahead will continue to be difficult but we are right to remain hopeful and have the expectation of better days ahead".
"Our numbers show that we can disrupt the path but of course it is still with us," she adds.
Sorry for the technical difficulties
We're having some problems with the live video of the briefing - we're working to fix it.
In the meantime, we'll bring you commentary of all of the key points made by the ministers.
'Curve of infection pushed down'
First Minister Arlene Foster begins with some positive news.
"Together we have managed to push down the curve of the infection across all of the health indicators, that means that fewer people are catching Covid-19 and fewer patients are needing to be hospitalised or require intensive care support, so more lives are being saved," says Mrs Foster.
She says the R-number - the rate of infection - is now under one.
Press conference begins
First Minister Arlene Foster and Finance Minister Conor Murphy are at the podiums on the Hill of the O'Neill in Dungannon.
You can watch the press conference live by clicking the play button on the video at the top of this page.
And we'll bring you live text commentary on all of the key elements from the briefing.
How are things looking in your area?
Here's a breakdown of the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths with the virus recorded in your council area.
'Weeks ahead will continue to be difficult'
Covid-19 transmission rate 'has stagnated'
Earlier, Health Minister Robin Swann warned that there are concerns the Covid-19 transmission rate has stagnated.
The R-number was between 1.5 to 1.9 at the start of January, but has fallen to below one.
However, Mr Swann told a Stormont committee the number may have "stabilised and stagnated" and hospital occupancy may begin to fall slowly.
Nine more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded by the Department of Health on Thursday, along with 256 new cases.
Good afternoon
Thanks for joining us on the BBC News NI live page.
We'll bring you all latest news from today's coronavirus press briefing in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
First Minister Arlene Foster and Finance Minister Conor Murphy are expected to provide updates on the latest Covid-19 developments in Northern Ireland.