"Caution must be the watchword" on lifting Covid-19 restrictions, Robin Swann says.

"When it comes, the easing of any restrictions, we have to crawl before we walk, walk before we even think about running," he tells the briefing.

Mr Swann says he "knows how fed up everyone is" and shares his own frustration with the need for measures to be in place.

"There is still work to be done," he explains.

Stormont Executive Office Copyright: Stormont Executive Office

The minister says next week the executive will "look at what should be done in March".

"It will consider what changes, if any, should be made to current restrictions."

Mr Swann says he will be guided by infection rates, hospital pressures and explains "new variants represent a considerable uncertainty".