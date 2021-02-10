The Department of Health is to receive £190m as part of an allocation of £226.5m Stormont funding.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy said £175m of the health money was to purchase additional personal protective equipment (PPE).
That will "ensure the continued protection of front-line health workers leading the fight against Covid-19", he explained.
There will also be more than £15.2m of capital allocations which will fund the purchase of medical equipment across cardiology, urology and radiology specialisms, and help procure licenses for digital health technology.
'No outbreaks' of flu down to lockdown'
Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride is up next.
He opens by thanking everyone in Northern Ireland for the "contribution" they have made in the nearly 12 months since Covid-19 came to Northern Ireland.
He says that the knock-on effect of the lockdown has meant a reduction in other types of seasonal illness.
Dr McBride says it has meant no outbreaks of flu or winter vomiting bug.
Caution urged ahead of executive meeting next week
"Caution must be the watchword" on lifting Covid-19 restrictions, Robin Swann says.
"When it comes, the easing of any restrictions, we have to crawl before we walk, walk before we even think about running," he tells the briefing.
Mr Swann says he "knows how fed up everyone is" and shares his own frustration with the need for measures to be in place.
"There is still work to be done," he explains.
The minister says next week the executive will "look at what should be done in March".
"It will consider what changes, if any, should be made to current restrictions."
Mr Swann says he will be guided by infection rates, hospital pressures and explains "new variants represent a considerable uncertainty".
A day when there are no restrictions is 'achievable'
A day when restrictions will no longer be required is “achievable”, Robin Swann says, however, he adds, “we must tread carefully towards it”.
The health minister outlines that vaccinations are “protecting more and more people each day”.
As of Tuesday evening, 361,430 vaccines had been administered (a mix of first and second doses), a daily rise of 16,000.
“We’re making real progress on our over 70s, our over 65 to 69-year-olds, and now, importantly, our clinically extremely vulnerable patients,” Mr Swann says.
He says 92% of over 80s have been vaccinated and 80% of 75 to 79-year-olds.
Face coverings 'part of new normal'
Face coverings “may well become part of our new normal daily life”, the health minister says.
Robin Swann says some restrictions, such as wearing masks in shops or on public transport, could be needed “for a long time to come”.
However, he says restrictions and lockdown should not be considered “the same thing”.
“This is not to say that lockdown - or partial lockdown - will roll on indefinitely,” he explains.
“It doesn’t have to be that way.”
Robin Swann at the podium
Health Minister Robin Swann is at the podium giving an update on the current coronavirus situation.
Stormont officials 'struggling to cope' amid staff vacancies
Some Stormont officials are struggling to cope due to "significant" pressure to deliver Covid-19 support schemes, a top civil servant has warned.
Mike Brennan, from the Department for the Economy, said staff vacancies are currently at about 25%.
He said that had led to officials being overworked while trying to get support packages up and running.
One senior official had to be admitted to hospital on Tuesday night because of pressures, he added.
"That's not unique - I can give you other incidences where staff are under pressure to deliver because the public and political expectation is there," Mr Brennan said.
"There needs to be a recognition that these guys are doing their best as quickly and professionally as possible, and the vacancy rate is not helping."
Four more Covid-19-related deaths in NI
Another four people in Northern Ireland have died with Covid-19, according to Department of Health figures released today.
