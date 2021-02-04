Coronavirus
Ministers to give latest Stormont Covid-19 briefing

  1. Another 10 virus-linked deaths reported

    Today's Department of Health figures indicate that there have been a further 10 coronavirus-related deaths and 412 new cases.

    It brings the total number of deaths in Northern Ireland to 1,899.

    Latest NI Covid-19 figures 04/02/21
    Since the start of the pandemic, 105,637 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

    There are 671 inpatients being treated for Covid, and 68 in ICU.

    Of those, 63 are being ventilated.

  2. Good afternoon

    First Minister Arlene Foster and Finance Minister Conor Murphy - who is standing in for self-isolating Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill - are due to give the latest Covid-19 briefing at about 4.15pm.

    Ministers held an executive meeting earlier so both will be briefing the press and public on what was discussed and how Northern Ireland is shaping up as the strict pandemic restrictions continue.

    As ever you can watch live by hitting the play button at the top of this page and we'll also be bringing you text updates right here.

