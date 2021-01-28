Foster and O'Neill give coronavirus update

Schools in Northern Ireland - except for special schools - will remain closed until 5 March, confirms First Minister Arlene Foster. She says she knows how difficult home-schooling is and that parents are no substitute for teachers. Mrs Foster says she's resolved, "as is this executive, to get our young people back into the classroom as soon as possible".
Schools in NI to stay closed until 5 March
'Record number of Covid patients in intensive care units'
Hospitals are continuing to face incredible pressures as they deal with the high levels of inpatients, says First Minister Arlene Foster.
"Of real concern to us are the number of patients currently needing specialist intensive care treatment," she says.
She says the number of Covid patients in intensive care units has doubled in the past month, reaching its highest ever level this week.
'R-number in NI well below one'
First Minister Arlene Foster says the R-number for coronavirus in Northern Ireland is well below one, sitting between 0.65 and 0.8.
She says that emphasises the reduction in community transmission of the virus and that efforts in that regard are working.
Press conference begins
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill are at the podiums on the Hill of the O'Neill in Dungannon.
Surgeons say unspent Covid money could boost surgery
Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI health correspondent
Surgeons have suggested some unspent funding to tackle Covid-19 pressures in Northern Ireland could be used to "get surgery going again".
This week it emerged that almost £300m in funding for this financial year remains unspent by Stormont.
The Department of Health has also returned £90m it was previously allocated to tackle the pandemic.
The Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) met the health minister today and says it highlighted ways in which some of the underspend could be used.
The RCS says it would be a "sad day for Northern Ireland and our government" if the unspent funding is sent back to the Treasury.
Vaccination slots open for NI's over 65s
BBC News NI
Anyone aged between 65 and 69 can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments at one of Northern Ireland's seven regional vaccination centres.
Until now only health care workers have been vaccinated at these locations.
Online slots are available on HSCNI's Covid-19 website.
Shortly after the booking site became active last night, some users posted on social media that they were experiencing issues getting appointments booked.
In a tweet, the Department of Health's chief digital information officer Dan West said that was "due to high levels of traffic".
Schools in NI set to remain shut until 8 March
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI education correspondent
Pupils in Northern Ireland are not set to return to school until Monday 8 March at the earliest.
Education Minister Peter Weir made the recommendation in a paper to be discussed by the executive on Thursday, BBC News NI understands.
It may also be the case that only some year groups go back to school on 8 March, if a return then is possible.
Mr Weir is understood to have made the recommendation "reluctantly" due to the ongoing public health situation.
Thirteen more Covid-19-related deaths in NI
Another 16 people in Northern Ireland have died with Covid-19, according to Department of Health figures released today.
