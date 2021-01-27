An email sent to some staff within the South Eastern Trust appears to give them the chance to register family for early access to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The email said that over-65s, who were known to staff, could book in before the official announcement.

The South Eastern Trust said it would have "lost hundreds of precious vaccine slots" had it not taken the action.

First Minister Arlene Foster has said she would "much rather see people vaccinated than waste the vaccine".

