An email sent to some staff within the South Eastern Trust appears to give them the chance to register family for early access to a Covid-19 vaccine. The email said that over-65s, who were known to staff, could book in before the official announcement. The South Eastern Trust said it would have "lost hundreds of precious vaccine slots" had it not taken the action. First Minister Arlene Foster has said she would "much rather see people vaccinated than waste the vaccine". Read more here: Health staff families 'offered early vaccine access'
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Health staff families 'offered early access to Covid-19 vaccine'
Peter Coulter
BBC News NI
An email sent to some staff within the South Eastern Trust appears to give them the chance to register family for early access to a Covid-19 vaccine.
The email said that over-65s, who were known to staff, could book in before the official announcement.
The South Eastern Trust said it would have "lost hundreds of precious vaccine slots" had it not taken the action.
First Minister Arlene Foster has said she would "much rather see people vaccinated than waste the vaccine".
Read more here: Health staff families 'offered early vaccine access'
Good afternoon
Welcome to our live coverage of today's Northern Ireland coronavirus press conference.
It features Health Minister Robin Swann, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and Patricia Donnelly, head of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.
Please stay with us for all the latest developments from Stormont.