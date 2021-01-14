OFMDFM
Stormont leaders to give Covid-19 updates

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Hello and welcome

    First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne are set to give briefing on Covid-19 developments in NI after 4pm.

    You can watch live by hitting the play button at the top of this page. We'll have text updates on all the latest right here.

