A new rapid Covid-19 test is being rolled out to emergency departments across Northern Ireland over the coming week, Robin Swann says. The LumiraDX nasal swab test "delivers results inside 12 minutes". Mr Swann says it will enable health staff to "very quickly identify patients who do not have Covid-19". This will help decision-making on what form of care to provide, the health minister explains. The Belfast Trust has been one of five pilot sites across the UK to trial the test, which Mr Swann describes as a "major project".
The Department of Health reported a further 19 Covid-related deaths on Wednesday
The number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospital is 869 - an increase of 84 during the past 24 hours
NI's goal to begin a mass Covid-19 vaccine rollout by summer is "achievable" but hinges on supply, says leading GP
Stormont's High Street voucher scheme is deferred until the next financial year
Details of a new Covid-19 support scheme for taxi drivers were outlined
Prof Young says number of cases are falling
Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser, Prof Ian Young, begins by going through Covid-19 data over the last period since Christmas.
Prof Young shows a graph highlighting a rise in new cases as a result of households mixing over the Christmas period.
"In the last few days we've began to see the number of cases falling.
"Although I have to stress that they remain at a very high level.
"Even now, as we see the numbers falling, getting lower, they remain at a higher level than any time during wave one or wave two of this epidemic."
Over 100,000 vaccine doses administered in NI
There have been 109,259 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday evening, Robin Swann says.
91,419 people have received at least their first dose and 90% of care homes (458 out of 483) have received their first dose.
67% of care homes have administered a second dose.
The health minister says close to 20% of over-80s have received their first jab.
He says the vaccine rollout has "a long way to go" but has made a "strong start" and the availability of the vaccine is the only restrictive factor in its delivery.
He says it is not possible to vaccinate everyone straight away "as much as we would like to", but urges people to show patience.
"We will get there, steadily and systematically," he says.
"The supplies will coming in batches and we will keep prioritising in line with the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation guidance."
He adds the programme is "yet another example of our health service rising to the challenges".
Medical ward visits not allowed from Friday
Visits to patients on general medical wards in NI hospitals will no longer be allowed from Friday, the health minister says.
The measure will be "kept under constant review", Robin Swann adds, saying he will lift the restriction as soon as possible.
The minister says visits will still be permitted in some areas "such as our hospices and our care homes".
Swann pays tribute to health staff
Health Minister Robin Swann begins today's media briefing by paying tribute to the efforts of healthcare staff throughout the pandemic.
"We need to look after them, not just now but for the years to come," he says.
"We as a society will have to look after our health service better than we have in previous years."
"The health service is up against it right now and the pressures are without parallel."
Mr Swann says people should use the NHS "responsibly" to help it deal with the current pressures.
Coronavirus-related developments today
Here's the abridged version:
BreakingAQE cancel final remaining transfer test
We have some breaking news to bring you right away - test provider AQE has cancelled their transfer test due to be held on Saturday 27 February.
They have also said that no AQE test will take place this school year.
Grammar schools who were planning to use the AQE test will now have to find alternative arrangements to admit pupils in 2021.
The other test provider PPTC had already cancelled their tests.
The AQE tests were originally due to be held this month but was postponed due to the surge in cases.
The test provider said "the ongoing uncertainty about the potential for an extended period of lockdown" was behind the cancellation.
