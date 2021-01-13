A new rapid Covid-19 test is being rolled out to emergency departments across Northern Ireland over the coming week, Robin Swann says.

The LumiraDX nasal swab test "delivers results inside 12 minutes".

Mr Swann says it will enable health staff to "very quickly identify patients who do not have Covid-19".

This will help decision-making on what form of care to provide, the health minister explains.

The Belfast Trust has been one of five pilot sites across the UK to trial the test, which Mr Swann describes as a "major project".