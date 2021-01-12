bbc Copyright: bbc

First Minister Arlene Foster begins the conference by appealing to the NI public to "keep fighting".

"We have driven down the R rate for cases from 1.8 to about 1.1," she says.

She says this has been achieved through personal responsibility.

"It's the simple and everyday choices which are making the difference - like phoning friends, not going into work place when you don't have to or switching to online services instead of going to church," she says.

"It's supporting your children's education at the kitchen table and not at school," she adds.

She says she appreciates people are "weary" but says we have to do these things to get through and points to the light at the end of the tunnel which is the vaccine.