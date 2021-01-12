Progress achieved through 'personal responsibility'
bbcCopyright: bbc
First Minister Arlene Foster begins the conference by appealing to the NI public to "keep fighting".
"We have driven down the R rate for cases from 1.8 to about 1.1," she says.
She says this has been achieved through personal responsibility.
"It's the simple and everyday choices which are making the difference - like phoning friends, not going into work place when you don't have to or switching to online services instead of going to church," she says.
"It's supporting your children's education at the kitchen table and not at school," she adds.
She says she appreciates people are "weary" but says we have to do these things to get through and points to the light at the end of the tunnel which is the vaccine.
Briefing now under way
The briefing is now under way - press the play button at the top of this page to watch it.
Meet Mary Devlin - 101 years old and happy to get the vaccine
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
bbcCopyright: bbc View more on twitterView more on twitter BBCCopyright: BBC
-
The Department of Health reported a further 22 Covid-related deaths on Tuesday
-
Northern Ireland's R rate of Covid-19 infection has fallen significantly
-
Number of hospital inpatients is expected to continue to rise until some time in last two weeks in January, according to Prof Ian Young, NI's chief scientific adviser
-
Health Minister Robin Swann updated the executive about the mounting pressure on hospitals
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Progress achieved through 'personal responsibility'
First Minister Arlene Foster begins the conference by appealing to the NI public to "keep fighting".
"We have driven down the R rate for cases from 1.8 to about 1.1," she says.
She says this has been achieved through personal responsibility.
"It's the simple and everyday choices which are making the difference - like phoning friends, not going into work place when you don't have to or switching to online services instead of going to church," she says.
"It's supporting your children's education at the kitchen table and not at school," she adds.
She says she appreciates people are "weary" but says we have to do these things to get through and points to the light at the end of the tunnel which is the vaccine.
Briefing now under way
The briefing is now under way - press the play button at the top of this page to watch it.
Meet Mary Devlin - 101 years old and happy to get the vaccine
Dr Frances O'Hagan, whose clinic in Armagh city began vaccinating people aged over 80 last week, shared a heartening photograph of one of her patients.
Meet Mary Devlin whose GP calls her "amazing" and who received her vaccine today.
Dr O'Hagan expects to have administered the vaccine to more than 300 patients by the end of the week.
As of Monday evening, almost 92,000 people in NI had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus: the latest statistics for Northern Ireland
Twenty-two more deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported by the Dept of Health.
Eighteen happened in the last 24 hours and the total number of people who have died here is now 1,498.
There are currently 55 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, an increase of three on Monday's figures.
Outbreaks have also been reported in 149 care homes here.
What's been happening today?
Here's the abridged version:
Good afternoon and welcome
We're expecting to hear from the first and deputy first minister shortly - it will actually be their first joint news conference for some time.
They'll be providing an update on where Northern Ireland stands in the fight against Covid-19.
Stay with us for all the latest and we'll be bringing you some of today's other coronavirus-related news.