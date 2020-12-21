The Stormont Executive has agreed that Christmas bubbles in Northern Ireland should be limited to one day. Ministers met remotely on Sunday night to discuss the new coronavirus variant and Christmas rules. In a statement , the Executive said there is to be flexibility around which day between 23 and 27 December people come together, to accommodate those who have to work on Christmas Day. The meeting also focused on travel from GB to NI, but nothing was agreed. The Republic of Ireland and a number of European countries have begun to impose travel bans on the UK . BBC News NI understands that Sinn Féin proposed prohibiting travel from Great Britain into Northern Ireland and said it should be a matter of priority. However, the DUP's position was that anyone living in the areas most affected by the new variant have been placed under Tier 4 restrictions and are not meant to travel. Read more here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Stormont Executive limits NI Christmas bubbles to one day
The Stormont Executive has agreed that Christmas bubbles in Northern Ireland should be limited to one day.
Ministers met remotely on Sunday night to discuss the new coronavirus variant and Christmas rules.
In a statement, the Executive said there is to be flexibility around which day between 23 and 27 December people come together, to accommodate those who have to work on Christmas Day.
The meeting also focused on travel from GB to NI, but nothing was agreed.
The Republic of Ireland and a number of European countries have begun to impose travel bans on the UK.
BBC News NI understands that Sinn Féin proposed prohibiting travel from Great Britain into Northern Ireland and said it should be a matter of priority.
However, the DUP's position was that anyone living in the areas most affected by the new variant have been placed under Tier 4 restrictions and are not meant to travel.
Read more here.
Good Morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland on 21 December.
It's been a busy 24 hours with Stormont agreeing in the early hours of Monday to reduce the Christmas bubbling period for Northern Ireland from five days to just one.
The move is similar to that taken in England over the weekend, however in Northern Ireland there is to be flexibility over which day between 23 and 27 December which people choose to bubble.
Health Minister Robin Swann is expected to make a statement in the assembly at midday, followed by Education Minister Peter Weir.
Further decisions are expected on Monday concerning travel to Northern Ireland.
Stick with us throughout the day as we bring you the latest updates and developments.