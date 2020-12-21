The Stormont Executive has agreed that Christmas bubbles in Northern Ireland should be limited to one day.

Ministers met remotely on Sunday night to discuss the new coronavirus variant and Christmas rules.

In a statement , the Executive said there is to be flexibility around which day between 23 and 27 December people come together, to accommodate those who have to work on Christmas Day.

The meeting also focused on travel from GB to NI, but nothing was agreed.

The Republic of Ireland and a number of European countries have begun to impose travel bans on the UK.

BBC News NI understands that Sinn Féin proposed prohibiting travel from Great Britain into Northern Ireland and said it should be a matter of priority.

However, the DUP's position was that anyone living in the areas most affected by the new variant have been placed under Tier 4 restrictions and are not meant to travel.

