PA Media Copyright: PA Media

We are hearing that the executive has revisited the issue of non-essential retail in light of the latest coronavirus restrictions.

BBC News NI understands that garden centres, click and collect services and homeware stores are included in non-essential retail that will have to shut during the six week lockdown.

In the previous limited lockdown, garden centres and homeware stores were allowed to remain open.

Most indoor and outdoor venues will also have to close along with all hospitality, including pubs and restaurants.