Covid-19 briefing from health minister

Hospitals remain under pressure due to Covid-19 which has seen ambulances queuing outside emergency departments. Antrim Area Hospital is reported to be under "severe pressure". Read more here .
PM encourages people to "get a jab"
In Downing Street this afternoon, the prime minister praised the public's willingness to "get a jab" in the vaccination programme.
Boris Johnson says 138,000 have received the vaccination so far across the UK.
"There is no doubt we are winning and will win the struggle against the virus," he says
PM: "We must exercise extreme caution"
The prime minister says Christmas is a "time of year of immense emotional and spiritual importance".
However, he also says it is a time we must "exercise extreme caution".
"This Christmas it is vital everyone exercises the greatest possible personal responsibility," he says.
"A smaller Christmas is going to be safer Christmas and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas."
As UK leaders confirm that the Christmas relaxation of some Covid-19 restrictions will go ahead, Health Minister Robin Swann is about to speak at Stormont.
Mr Swann has already said restrictions in the new year were "inevitable" and the severity would depend on people's actions in the coming weeks.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths and 510 new positive cases.