By early next year, Michelle O'Neill says the plan is to offer vaccines to:
people aged over 65
people who are vulnerable
people under 65
By spring 2021, vaccines will be offered to people aged over 50
By summer 2021, Ms O'Neill says, it is hoped a programme of mass vaccination could be rolled out to the wider public.
Who will get the vaccine first?
From December 2020 onwards, some of the "most vulnerable" people in society will be first in line to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says.
She says the people first in the queue will include:
health care staff
care home residents
care home staff
people over the age of 80
Vaccines 'will be transformative for us as a society'
Stormont ministers were "heartened and indeed uplifted" when they heard from the head of the Department of Health's Covid-19 vaccination programme, Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said.
Ministers were told that the plan to roll out the vaccine was "at an advanced stage".
"When the vaccines become available - and there are seven vaccines in total - it's going to be transformative for us as a society," Ms O'Neill said.
"It's the light that I believe we've all been looking towards."
NI will 'receive 4m doses of vaccine'
Arlene Foster says that NI will be receipt of around four million doses of the Covid vaccine and gave some details on how it will be rolled out.
She said vaccination will be in phases, starting with care home residents and staff, health workers and those over 80.
The first minister says the plan is that between 5,000 and 8,000 health care staff can be vaccinated per day.
She hopes 100,000 health care workers will be vaccinated over a three-week period
'Next two weeks crucial'
Arlene Foster says the next two weeks will be crucial in Northern Ireland.
She says it is a real opportunity to get cases as low as possible.
She goes on to say she finds it shocking that people continue to breach Covid rules.
"Those individuals have let us all down," she adds.
She says a united approach is needed.
R number below 1 says Foster
First Minister Arlene Foster begins by saying the R number - the rate of Covid-19 transmission - in Northern Ireland is currently sitting just below 1.
She said Northern Ireland has a lower incidence rate than in England and Wales, so NI is moving in the right direction.
Stormont briefing begins
First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill are at their podiums - you can watch live by hitting the play button at the top of the page.
Ministers depending on level of trust
Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
Ministers have been discussing how the arrangements for Christmas will work and how best they can be promoted and explained to the public.
There would have been a conversation about the travel guidelines and how students returning to Northern Ireland for Christmas can keep safe.
The key to the holiday relaxations is public support and compliance.
The executive accepts the Christmas moves will only work if people abide by the rules and that means there is a level of trust.
Ministers know there is a big risk in reducing the restrictions, but accept the alternative - a locked down Christmas - could present major mental health problems if families are denied the opportunity to get together over the holiday period.
Five hospitals operating beyond capacity
Five Northern Ireland hospitals are currently operating beyond their bed capacity: Causeway, Mater, Royal Victoria, Ulster and South West Acute.
There are confirmed outbreaks of Covid-19 in 139 care homes.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said it was important to get Covid-19 transmission "as low as possible" in the run up to Christmas.
He has warned that this year cannot be a "normal Christmas".
Last day of trading for two weeks for many shops
Today is the last day of trading for non-essential shops in Northern Ireland before they close for two weeks under coronavirus restrictions.
Other services such as hairdressers will also close.
Belfast city centre was busy with shoppers on Thursday before the shut down. Restrictions on shops are due to end on 11 December.
Executive meets over Christmas restrictions
The executive has been meeting to discuss the easing of Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas.
BBC News NI understands the executive is planning to set up a taskforce to spearhead the response to Covid-19.
It will oversee the roll out of the vaccine programme, testing and compliance. It will be led by the Executive Office and Department of Health.
Eight more Covid-19 related deaths announced
Eight more Covid-19 related deaths were announced in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The Department of Health also announced 442 new cases of the virus.
There are currently 431 Covid patients in Northern Ireland hospitals and 39 in intensive care.
Welcome
We're due to hear a Covid-19 briefing from Stormont shortly - earlier this afternoon, the NI Executive were meeting to discuss the easing of Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas as well as the roll out of a vaccine.
It comes as non-essential retail is due to close at midnight tonight for two weeks as part of a so-called circuit breaker.
So there'll be plenty to discuss when things kick off - when the briefing begins, you can watch live using the play button at the top of the page.
people aged over 65
-
people who are vulnerable
-
people under 65
-
health care staff
-
care home residents
-
care home staff
-
people over the age of 80
Across the UK, three households can mix for five days from 23-27 December.
