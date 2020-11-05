The Covid-19 infection rate in NI is falling, according to the latest figures from the BBC’s data unit.

At one stage, the Derry and Strabane council area had the highest infection rate in the UK, with Belfast also featuring in the ten council areas with the worst rates.

However, both areas have seen drops in the infection rate. And most other council areas in Northern Ireland have similarly seen infection rates fall.

The BBC data are based on the number of positive Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population over a seven-day period up until November 1.

In the middle of October, the rate for Derry-Strabane was more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 population. By contrast, it now stands at 349 cases per 100,000 population.

This represents one of the largest drops in infection rate in the UK. Belfast, Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Mid Ulster have also seen significant drops in infection rate.

However, other figures temper this positivity.

The Dept of Health’s figures show 50 Covid patients are in ICU. That is equivalent to the peak seen in mid-April.

The department also provides a rolling seven-day average for the Covid-19 death rate in Northern Ireland. This rose in the past two weeks, but now is relatively stable – currently running at an expected 8 deaths per day. The comparable figure for April’s peak was 14.