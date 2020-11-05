On Thursday, the NI Dept of Health recorded 12 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the death toll here to 752.
Another 516 positive cases of Covid-19 were reported across Northern Ireland.
Fall in NI infection rate
The Covid-19 infection rate in NI is falling,
according to the latest figures from the BBC’s data unit.
At one stage, the Derry and Strabane council area had the
highest infection rate in the UK, with Belfast also featuring in the ten
council areas with the worst rates.
However, both areas have seen drops in the infection rate.
And most other council areas in Northern Ireland have similarly seen infection
rates fall.
The BBC data are based on the number of positive Covid-19
cases per 100,000 population over a seven-day period up until November 1.
In the middle of October, the rate for Derry-Strabane was more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 population. By contrast, it now stands at 349 cases per 100,000 population.
This represents one of the largest drops in infection rate in the UK. Belfast, Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Mid Ulster have also seen significant drops in infection rate.
However, other figures temper this positivity.
The Dept of Health’s figures show 50 Covid patients are in ICU. That is equivalent to the peak seen in mid-April.
The department also provides a rolling seven-day average for the Covid-19 death rate in Northern Ireland. This rose in the past two weeks, but now is relatively stable – currently running at an expected 8 deaths per day. The comparable figure for April’s peak was 14.
NI Finance Minister welcomes furlough extension
Earlier today it was announced the furlough scheme will be extended across the UK until the end of March.
It's a move welcomed by NI Finance Minister Conor Murphy.
But he said it was "regrettable" that repeated calls to extend the furlough scheme "had not been answered sooner".
The furlough scheme subsidises the wages of people who cannot do their jobs, either because their workplace is closed or because there is no longer enough work for them.
As part of the revised scheme, anyone made redundant after 23 September can be rehired and put back on furlough.
No decision on extension of restrictions
It's understood the executive will not announce a decision on whether to extend some Covid-19 restrictions today, BBC News NI understands.
Ministers met this morning to discuss advice from health officials that recommends keeping the measures in place for two more weeks.
The measures, initially imposed on 16 October, are due to end next Friday.
Hospitality businesses have called for clarity as soon as possible.
Stormont briefing due shortly
Hello.
The Northern Ireland Executive has been meeting all day to go over current coronavirus restrictions.
The first and deputy first minister are due to give a briefing shortly.
Stay with us as we bring you all the developments as they happen.