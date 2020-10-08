We had announcements on penalties and facemasks, as well as updates on case numbers in certain areas.

But, going into today, there was some speculation we could see other measures introduced or discussed in more depth - such as a circuit breaker lockdown.

A circuit breaker is a lockdown for a short period of time, possibly two weeks, to slow the spread of the virus.

Economy minister Diane Dodds had said the move would only be viable if extra financial support was provided from Westminster.

So far, there's been no sign of any money - but, during the briefing, Ms O'Neill said the executive is "united" in approaching the UK government for financial support "to allow us to bring forward measures that will help us deal with this pandemic".

Ms O'Neill didn't mention a circuit breaker by name, but certainly underlined that stronger restrictions would need extra cash.

Another option open to the executive is more local restrictions, such as those already in operation in Derry and Strabane.

Case numbers in Belfast and the Newry, Mourne and Down area is around the level Derry and Strabane was at when local restrictions were announced - but there's been no change.

When asked, the first minister said the virus growth in those areas had been "blunted" while Michelle O'Neill said the curve of the virus in these areas "was starting to stablise".

In contrast, Mrs Foster said the figures from today for the north west show the virus "continues to grow exponentially".