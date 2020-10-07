Derry and Strabane figures still of 'greatest concern'
Prof Young says there continue to be differences in the spread of Covid-19 across various parts of Northern Ireland.
He said the number of cases in the Derry and Strabane Council area "remain of greatest concern".
"We've also increasing numbers in Belfast and Mid-Ulster and a large number of cases in Newry, Mourne and Down, which may be showing evidence of stabilising in the last two or three days."
Virus transmission in NI 'mostly in the community'
The chief scientific officer says transmission of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland is now mostly "within the community".
Prof Ian Young says "it can be difficult to identify the exact source" of community transmission.
However, he says "more than half" of the coronavirus clusters identified have been associated with the hospitality sector.
"[This] is why we included the hospitality sector among the recommended restrictions in the Derry and Strabane area.
"Essentially the virus spreads anywhere where people meet together, not just the hospitality sector."
Students warned of Covid-19 'brain fog'
Prof Young, the chief scientific officer, has a particular warning for young people, especially students, about the long-term consequences of Covid-19.
He says that for "milder cases" of Covid - which he categorised as mostly young people who do not require hospital admission - about 10% will continue to suffer symptoms three months after contracting the virus.
"Particularly important among them are fatigue, but also something that we describe as brain fog."
Prof Young said brain fog is causing "people to have difficulty concentrating and thinking clearly - something which would have a particularly serious impact for students who are currently taking on university courses".
McBride hits out at 'armchair experts' flu claims
The comments now by the chief medical officer are being delivered with some force, as he turns to "armchair experts" who are "peddling the mistruth" that Covid-19 is "just a simple flu".
Dr Michael McBride said it was untrue "that most people will make a speedy recovery from it and there will be no longer-term consequences for many".
"They (flu and Covid-19) are not the same and if someone ends up infected with both viruses, seasonal flu and Covid-19, they are twice as likely to have a complicated illness and twice as likely to die.
"Until a vaccine is found for Covid-19 and is rolled out, we must keep doing what we can to limit the spread."
No flu vaccine shortage, says McBride
Dr McBride says that claims there is a shortage of flu vaccines in Northern Ireland are "untrue".
"At the [health] minister's direction we have procured over 1m doses to meet demand, including the anticipated increased demand this year.
"If you are eligible, you will be vaccinated."
Dr McBride added that eligibility has been extended "so that we provide protection to a wider cohort of people this flu season".
'Two weeks off' March hospital numbers
A major warning now from the chief medical officer, who says Northern Ireland is "two weeks off" seeing hospital numbers returning to the levels they were in March, at the height of the pandemic.
"This virus is everywhere and it is spreading and the rate of increase is alarming," said Dr Michael McBride.
"It is our actions and decisions in the coming days that will determine how bad that situation becomes."
Dr McBride appealed for the public to "recommit" to the advice and measures that have been issued.
Covid has 'very different consequences to a simple dose of the flu'
Prof Young says he wanted to address claims that Covid-19 is "like a mild flu", which patients can recover from quickly and which has "no long-term consequences".
He said he believes this misconception was leading a lack of compliance with public health guidance.
"This is a new virus, one we are just learning about, but we know that it has very different consequences to a simple dose of the flu.
"In particular, it triggers relatively high levels of inflammation and affects the lining of the blood vessels in ways that can cause widespread effects in the body and also long-term effects in a significant minority of people."
NI hospitals seeing an increase in 'hospital bed pressures'
Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Ian Young
says Northern Ireland began to see an upturn in Covid-19 cases from around the middle of
August.
"We know from countries across Europe that there’s
typically around a 30-day lag between an increase in cases and a significant
increase in hospital admissions," he said.
"We’re now beyond that period and we’re seeing
an increase in hospital admissions and bed pressures."
Swann 'worried' rules will not be followed in second wave
Robin Swann is "worried" rules set by the NI Executive will not be followed "to the same extent" during the second wave.
"Some of the complacency is because of what happened the last time around," said the health minister.
"Our worst fears weren't realised beacause you took the necessary actions to protect yourself and others."
Mr Swann said the rules were being undermined by "self-appointed experts".
"Behaviours have to change and change now," he added.
Covid case numbers are 'irrefutable'
Mr Swann adds that it "beggars belief, quite frankly, that some people object to wearing a face covering at shops".
"It's just a piece of cloth, but it does make a difference."
He said that the recent upsurge in cases was leading to an increase in hospitalisations.
"We have 106 Covid inpatients in hospitals - this day a month ago there were 16.
"For those who don't believe me or don't believe the doctors or don't believe the experts - I would urge them to read the numbers. They can be seen any time. They are irrefutable."
Those ignoring rules giving 'two-fingered salute'
Health Minister Robin Swann says those ignoring the regulations on Covid-19 are giving "a two-fingered salute" to the rest of the population.
He described these people as a minority who were "wilfully complacent".
"We are trying everyday to do the right thing," said the minister.
He added that to date there has been 423,000 downloads of StopCovid NI app.
Stormont briefing begins
Health Minister Robin Swann is at the podium
NI circuit breaker 'only viable' with Treasury support
Imposing a circuit-breaker lockdown will only be viable if extra financial support is provided from Westminster, the economy minister has said.
The executive has not ruled out bringing in the move in NI to coincide with the half-term holiday for schools.
Diane Dodds said attention needed to be paid to the impact it would have on jobs.
'Conversation and craic' - two Belfast pubs close for foreseeable
As you will have heard and seen, the coronavirus pandemic has caused severe difficulties for the hospitality industry.
And today the company which operates the Belfast city centre pubs - the Duke of York and the Harp Bar - is planning to make up to 100 staff redundant.
Commercial Court Inns has said that both establishments will remain closed for the "foreseeable future".
The BBC understands workers were told that they were at risk of redundancy on Friday.
The company has now entered into a consultation period with employees.
A spokesperson for Commerical Court Inns said: "Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to find an economically viable way to reopen these iconic venues, which were built for convivial conversation, craic and live music in close quarters.
"The time will come when these doors will reopen and the lights will be turned back on.
Health Minister Robin Swann is at the podium


Health minister to give briefing at Stormont
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the latest coronavirus briefing from Stormont.
It will be Health Minister Robin Swann at the podium, alongside Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Ian Young and Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride.
It is due to kick off at 16:30 BST.
The latest figures show Northern Ireland recorded 828 new coronavirus cases and one further death.
To date there have been 16,187 confirmed cases of the virus in NI.