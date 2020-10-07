Department of Health Copyright: Department of Health

Prof Young says there continue to be differences in the spread of Covid-19 across various parts of Northern Ireland.

He said the number of cases in the Derry and Strabane Council area "remain of greatest concern".

"We've also increasing numbers in Belfast and Mid-Ulster and a large number of cases in Newry, Mourne and Down, which may be showing evidence of stabilising in the last two or three days."