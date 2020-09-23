Minister Swann confirms additional measures could be taken in areas with notably high rates of Covid-19.

"We've always been clear if we do have to introduce further restrictions, we will do it," he says.

Mr Swann says he does not want to use the language of "lockdown", but that he has always been clear additional measures could be taken in particularly geographical areas.

He adds that local lockdown measures around Ballymena were effective when earlier introduced earlier.