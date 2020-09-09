Reuters Copyright: Reuters

With Robin Swann set to take to the podium at Stormont very shortly, there's some indication that there could be changes coming soon to the rules around social gatherings.

The BBC understands health officials here are considering a range of options.

The executive would make that decision, but it would be based on advice from health officials including the chief medical and scientific officers.

There is growing concern about the rising number of Covid-19 cases- especially amongst younger people.

Northern Ireland's case rate per 100K population is the highest across the UK.

