Coronavirus signs in a shop

Coronavirus in NI on 26 August

  1. Pupil tests positive for Covid-19 at Belfast primary

    Some pupils and staff at Cairnshill Primary School in Belfast are having to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

    A statement on the school's website said an area of the school has been closed for a deep clean, but that other classes would continue.

    Principal Joanne Currie said: "The pupils and staff that are affected have been notified separately and will now be required to isolate for a period of 14 days in line with advice from PHA.

    "I do appreciate the concerns of parents, pupils and the wider school community and wish to reassure you that every precaution has been taken.

    "Ensuring the safe return of pupils and staff to school is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully and keep you informed."

