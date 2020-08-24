The main story this morning is that many pupils in years seven, 12 and 14 are going back to school for the first time since March.

Schools closed to all but a few pupils that month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education Minister Peter Weir has said that opening schools was probably the "top priority" for the executive.

However, a County Antrim school has said it will not be opening on Monday after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

The principal of Ballyclare Secondary School said the pupil had been in the school on Thursday, 20 August.

"Our school is cleaned every day and was cleaned on Friday afternoon," said Kathryn Bell on Sunday.

"However, to comply with guidance, our school will not be open tomorrow to allow for the 72-hour incubation period from the last clean."

She added: "The school building will be a safe place to return to on Tuesday, 25 August."

