The main story this morning is that many pupils in years seven, 12 and 14 are going back to school for the first time since March. Schools closed to all but a few pupils that month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Education Minister Peter Weir has said that opening schools was probably the "top priority" for the executive. However, a County Antrim school has said it will not be opening on Monday after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19. The principal of Ballyclare Secondary School said the pupil had been in the school on Thursday, 20 August. "Our school is cleaned every day and was cleaned on Friday afternoon," said Kathryn Bell on Sunday. "However, to comply with guidance, our school will not be open tomorrow to allow for the 72-hour incubation period from the last clean." She added: "The school building will be a safe place to return to on Tuesday, 25 August." Read more here .
Live Reporting
David Wilson, Michael Sheils McNamee and edited by Colm Kelpie
All times stated are UK
119 new positive cases reported in NI on Sunday
Sunday saw the highest daily rise in coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland since early May.
A total of 119 new cases were reported yesterday, according to the Department of Health.
However, the department's weekend figures are not full statistics and can reflect a lag in reporting cases.
According to the latest figures, 6,766 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in NI since the pandemic began.
No deaths have been reported, with the total remaining at 559.
Read more here.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and thank you for joining our live coverage of the latest coronavirus developments in Northern Ireland.
As children begin returning to school, we'll have all the latest updates but you can also keep up to date on BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Newsline throughout the day.