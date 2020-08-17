Coronavirus in NI on 17 August

The principal of St Pius X College in Magherafelt says the announcement that GCSE grades will be determined by teacher assessments in Northern Ireland came as a "huge surprise".

"I very much welcome it," Peter Friel told Good Morning Ulster.

Referencing the dispute over A-level and AS-level results, Mr Friel adds: "It's a direction of travel I hope the minister now takes regarding the results last week as well, to put this sorry situation to bed once and for all".

He adds: "I hope it is a relief to the young people involved.

"Considering what has been going on in a global pandemic over the last few months I can't help wonder was there not some things we could have done to mitigate this level of anxiety and concern?

"I know an awful lot is beyond the minister and all of our controls, but some of the controllables could perhaps have been controlled a little better."