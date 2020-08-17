Coronavirus in NI on 17 August

Referencing the dispute over A-level and AS-level results, Mr Friel adds: "It's a direction of travel I hope the minister now takes regarding the results last week as well, to put this sorry situation to bed once and for all".
BBCCopyright: BBC
He adds: "I hope it is a relief to the young people involved.
"Considering what has been going on in a global pandemic over the last few months I can't help wonder was there not some things we could have done to mitigate this level of anxiety and concern?
"I know an awful lot is beyond the minister and all of our controls, but some of the controllables could perhaps have been controlled a little better."
Analysis: GCSE decision a 'U-turn for minister'
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
The minister has basically taken the exam board CCEA's role out of the entire GCSE process this year.
Those grades provided by schools alone will be used to give GCSE results this year.
That is likely to see a massive spike in results overall, which were already pretty high in Northern Ireland.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Last year, over four in every five GCSE entries was graded at A* to C, what would be regarded as pass grades.
This move will come as a substantial relief to many pupils and schools.
I don't think you can paint this in any other way than saying it's a u-turn for the minister.
BreakingGCSEs to be based solely on teacher grades - Weir
Firstly, this morning we've some breaking news.
GCSE results in Northern Ireland will be solely based on grades provided by teachers, the education minister says.
Schools were asked to give predicted grades, but then other data was used by CCEA to standardise the results.
Peter Weir said GCSEs taken with exams body CCEA - which provides about 97% of GCSE exams in Northern Ireland - would be covered by the decision.
PACopyright: PA
He said: "Having received advice from CCEA and listened to the concerns of school leaders, teachers, parents and young people, I have decided that all GCSE candidates will now be awarded the grades submitted by their centre."
Standardisation is normally a key feature of awarding qualifications in Northern Ireland and across the UK.
"However, these are exceptional circumstances and in exceptional times truly difficult decisions are made.
"I am conscious that for GCSEs, unlike at A-level, we do not have system level prior performance data for this group of young people."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
GCSE move 'a huge surprise' - principal
The principal of St Pius X College in Magherafelt says the announcement that GCSE grades will be determined by teacher assessments in Northern Ireland came as a "huge surprise".
"I very much welcome it," Peter Friel told Good Morning Ulster.
Referencing the dispute over A-level and AS-level results, Mr Friel adds: "It's a direction of travel I hope the minister now takes regarding the results last week as well, to put this sorry situation to bed once and for all".
He adds: "I hope it is a relief to the young people involved.
"Considering what has been going on in a global pandemic over the last few months I can't help wonder was there not some things we could have done to mitigate this level of anxiety and concern?
"I know an awful lot is beyond the minister and all of our controls, but some of the controllables could perhaps have been controlled a little better."
Analysis: GCSE decision a 'U-turn for minister'
Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Arts and Education Correspondent
The minister has basically taken the exam board CCEA's role out of the entire GCSE process this year.
Those grades provided by schools alone will be used to give GCSE results this year.
That is likely to see a massive spike in results overall, which were already pretty high in Northern Ireland.
Last year, over four in every five GCSE entries was graded at A* to C, what would be regarded as pass grades.
This move will come as a substantial relief to many pupils and schools.
I don't think you can paint this in any other way than saying it's a u-turn for the minister.
BreakingGCSEs to be based solely on teacher grades - Weir
Firstly, this morning we've some breaking news.
GCSE results in Northern Ireland will be solely based on grades provided by teachers, the education minister says.
There was controversy last week after more than a third of A-level and AS grades provided by schools were lowered by the exams board CCEA.
Schools were asked to give predicted grades, but then other data was used by CCEA to standardise the results.
Peter Weir said GCSEs taken with exams body CCEA - which provides about 97% of GCSE exams in Northern Ireland - would be covered by the decision.
He said: "Having received advice from CCEA and listened to the concerns of school leaders, teachers, parents and young people, I have decided that all GCSE candidates will now be awarded the grades submitted by their centre."
Standardisation is normally a key feature of awarding qualifications in Northern Ireland and across the UK.
"However, these are exceptional circumstances and in exceptional times truly difficult decisions are made.
"I am conscious that for GCSEs, unlike at A-level, we do not have system level prior performance data for this group of young people."
Read more here.
Good morning
Good morning and thank you for joining our live coverage of the latest coronavirus developments in Northern Ireland.
We'll have all the latest updates but you can also keep up to date on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Newsline throughout the day.