Coronavirus in NI on 11 August

Staying with\neducation and Barnardo's, the children's charity, says there are major concerns among\nsome teachers about the possible impact of the pandemic on children's mental\nhealth. Schools here\nhave been closed for almost five months but will reopen in the coming weeks. Julie Heaney\nfrom the charity says children’s wellbeing needs to be prioritised. Returning\npupils “are going to come in feeling fairly disengaged, maybe feeling scared,\nfeeling anxious, not sure if their friends are still going to be their friends”. She adds: “Another\nthing we think would really help schools is increased investment for schools\nand for mental health services in general to support children."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Pupil wellbeing 'must be priority'
Staying with education and Barnardo's, the children's charity, says there are major concerns among some teachers about the possible impact of the pandemic on children's mental health.
Schools here have been closed for almost five months but will reopen in the coming weeks.
Julie Heaney from the charity says children’s wellbeing needs to be prioritised.
Returning pupils “are going to come in feeling fairly disengaged, maybe feeling scared, feeling anxious, not sure if their friends are still going to be their friends”.
She adds: “Another thing we think would really help schools is increased investment for schools and for mental health services in general to support children."
Pupils return to class in Scotland
For the first time in five months, pupils are returning to the classroom in the UK.
Schools inthe Borders and Shetland areas of Scotland will be first to reopen with most local authorities following on Wednesday.
Physical distancing among students will not generally be required, but hygiene and safety measures such as one-way systems have been put in place.
Most of the country's 700,000 pupils have not been at school since 20 March.
Last week, NI’s Education Minister Peter Weir announced all pupils will return to school full-time in Northern Ireland from the beginning of term.
Previous social distancing measures between pupils will be "relaxed".
However, schools will still be required to keep most pupils in whole-class "bubbles" to limit mixing.
Pupils going into years seven, 12 and 14 are to return to school on 24 August with all other pupils returning from 31 August.
Good morning...
... and a warm welcome to our live coverage of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland.