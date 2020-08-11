Coronavirus in NI on 11 August

Thinkstock Copyright: Thinkstock

Staying with education and Barnardo's, the children's charity, says there are major concerns among some teachers about the possible impact of the pandemic on children's mental health.

Schools here have been closed for almost five months but will reopen in the coming weeks.

Julie Heaney from the charity says children’s wellbeing needs to be prioritised.

Returning pupils “are going to come in feeling fairly disengaged, maybe feeling scared, feeling anxious, not sure if their friends are still going to be their friends”.

She adds: “Another thing we think would really help schools is increased investment for schools and for mental health services in general to support children."