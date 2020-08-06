Coronavirus in NI on 6 August

Ciara Colhoun, Jordan Kenny, David Wilson and Edited by Colm Kelpie
All times stated are UK
Surge in post-lockdown car sales in NI
Some good news for the car-sales sector. New car sales in Northern Ireland surged by 17% in July, industry data suggests.
July was the first full month of post-lockdown trading for car showrooms.
Just under 4,400 new vehicles were registered in July compared to 3,800 in the same month last year, however, on a year-to-date basis sales are still down by more than 40% compared to last year.
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
In the UK as a whole sales were up by 11% in July.
Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said the rise was "a reprieve for the sector", but the market remained fragile and could suffer from any future coronavirus lockdowns.
At present, pubs and hotel bars in Northern Ireland can only open fully if they serve food.
Those that only sell alcohol are restricted to serving customers outdoors.
Last month, the executive announced an indicative date of 10 August for pubs to reopen fully, but said it would need to be signed off nearer the time depending on the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community.
Here's a quick reminder of some of yesterday's main coronavirus headlines from Northern Ireland:
The number of positive Covid-19 tests recorded passed 6,000. The department of health recorded 10 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in NI to 6,006.
The figure for the total number of deaths remains at 556.
In the Republic of Ireland, 50 new cases of the virus were recorded, although there were no new deaths linked to it.
Almost 20% of the adult population in Northern Ireland have downloaded an app to help with tracking the spread of coronavirus. The Stop Covid NI app has been downloaded 170,000 times since it was launched last week.
Kent Amusements, located on Newcastle's Central Promenade in County Down, announced it would close until further notice after three businesses in the area reported Covid-19 outbreaks among staff.
Good morning and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of all the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland.
We'll be bringing you the latest news and developments throughout the day, so please stay with us.
Newcastle businesses 'managing' Covid-19 clusters
Several shops in Newcastle, County Down, have closed over the past week due to cases of Covid-19 among staff.
Anne Connell, who owns a hair salon in the town, said businesses were working hard to manage the situation.
She told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme that the social media reaction to the news, with some blaming tourists, had been an issue.
"It can’t be avoided, it's not the tourists' fault. If you open something people are going to go to it," she said.
"We are hoping and praying that everything sorts itself out, the only way that is going to happen is if people feel free to own up that they have the virus.
"We are meant to be supporting each other."
Ms Connell said Newcastle was an "escape town" where people go to holiday and relax.
"We as businesses have to manage that," she added.
Date for re-opening of pubs in NI could be delayed
There is growing speculation that the reopening date for indoor pubs in NI that only sell alcohol will be delayed.
The chief medical officer has advised that so-called "wet bars" should not reopen on Monday as planned, BBC News NI understands.
Executive ministers will consider the issue at its meeting later today.
It comes days after the Irish government decided to push back its reopening date for pubs to 31 August at the earliest.
At present, pubs and hotel bars in Northern Ireland can only open fully if they serve food.
Those that only sell alcohol are restricted to serving customers outdoors.
Last month, the executive announced an indicative date of 10 August for pubs to reopen fully, but said it would need to be signed off nearer the time depending on the prevalence of Covid-19 in the community.
Yesterday's key developments
Here's a quick reminder of some of yesterday's main coronavirus headlines from Northern Ireland:
