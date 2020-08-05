Reflections on John Hume's life

Tributes have continued to pour in from presidents and prime ministers for John Hume - one of the key architects of the Northern Ireland peace process. On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those to light a candle in his memory. He tweeted that a candle had been lit in Downing Street, saying it was a "symbol" of the peace that Mr Hume "was so instrumental in securing".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Tributes continue ahead of John Hume's funeral
Tributes have continued to pour in from presidents and prime ministers for John Hume - one of the key architects of the Northern Ireland peace process.
On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among those to light a candle in his memory.
He tweeted that a candle had been lit in Downing Street, saying it was a "symbol" of the peace that Mr Hume "was so instrumental in securing".
Good morning and welcome
The funeral Mass for John Hume, 83, will take place in St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry later this morning.
His body was returned to his native Derry on Tuesday night.
The Nobel Peace Prize winner and prominent Northern Ireland politician died on Monday following a long period of illness.
People have been urged to respect the Covid-19 guidelines and light a candle at home rather than lining the streets for Mr Hume, who helped create the climate that brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
About 120 people - mostly close family and friends - are expected to attend the funeral service, which is due to start at 11:30 BST.
It will be streamed here on the BBC News NI website, while BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme will have live special coverage from 11:15.