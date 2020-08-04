John Hume was one of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years.
Watch the below montage reflecting on his life.
'Look around the city - his stamp is on everything'
The Derry Journal devotes 20 pages of coverage to John Hume today.
Editor Brendan McDaid told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme that they "wanted to do him justice".
"He's a man synonymous with the city. A man who created the city we have toda," he said.
"Growing up in Derry, everyone knew about him and everyone knew of him and coming in as a young journalist, he was always approachable.
"He is very much of the city. When you look around the city his stamp is on everything - the infrastructure - the bridges, the airport .. a lot of that came through Europe and a lot of that was down to John Hume .
"The peace that we have today with the American involvement.. bringing the Clintons here.
"There are so many aspects of life. The fact that we have Seagate... so much."
Book of condolence opens in Derry
A book of
condolence has been opened in the Guildhall in Londonderry in memory of Mr Hume.
"John
Hume dedicated his life to the fight against injustice and prejudice, and was
steadfast in his quest to deliver peace for all," the city's Mayor Brian Tierney
said.
John Hume, he
said, was "a remarkable man who was never afraid to stand in the face of
adversity to defend what is right".
"He
was a proud ambassador of this city and told our story far and wide as he
lobbied and campaigned on behalf of the people of Derry and right across the
country. We should all look back on what John achieved – his commitment, his
humanity and his determination".
The book of
condolence is available to sign in the Guildhall's main hall from 1100 BST to 1530
daily.
Former US President Bill Clinton remembered his persistence and unshakeable commitment to non-violence, while former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was also in office when the Good Friday Agreement was signed, described him as a political titan.
The taoiseach (Irish PM) at the time of the deal, Bertie Ahern, recalled the former SDLP leader as a force for stability amid days of violence and chaos.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Mr Hume as a "political giant", while current Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was a "great hero and a true peacemaker".
Who was John Hume?
As the leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), John Hume helped create the climate that brought an end to violence in Northern Ireland.
When the IRA called a ceasefire in August 1994, it was greeted with jubilation and relief across Northern Ireland.
Despite enormous criticism, Hume always defended his decision to talk to Sinn Féin in order to build that peace process.
While many people were involved, the SDLP leader's role was crucial.
His involvement in the cauldron of Northern Ireland politics began on the streets of his home city where he was born in 1937.
But his contribution went so much further than just Derry.
A political life in front of camera
John Hume: Family ask mourners to light a candle at home
John Hume's family has asked mourners to refrain from lining the streets of Londonderry as his body is brought back to the city ahead of his funeral.
They have asked people to light a "candle for peace" at home at 21:00 BST on Tuesday due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Tributes have continued to pour in from presidents and prime ministers for the former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner.
He died on Monday at the age of 83.
His family said the "heartfelt and sincere condolences" they had received had been "immensely comforting".
They said he would leave his home in Moville, County Donegal, on Tuesday evening and return to St Eugene's Cathedral in his native Derry.
Good morning and welcome
Tributes have continued to pour in from presidents and prime ministers for John Hume, one of the key architects of the Northern Ireland peace process.
The former SDLP leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner died on Monday at the age of 83.
The BBC News NI team will be keeping you up-to-date with news and reaction on this live page as it pours in from around the world.
But first we'll leave you with a quote from Mr Hume: "Politics is the alternative to war."