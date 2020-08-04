BBC Copyright: BBC

The Derry Journal devotes 20 pages of coverage to John Hume today.

Editor Brendan McDaid told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster programme that they "wanted to do him justice".

"He's a man synonymous with the city. A man who created the city we have toda," he said.

"Growing up in Derry, everyone knew about him and everyone knew of him and coming in as a young journalist, he was always approachable.

"He is very much of the city. When you look around the city his stamp is on everything - the infrastructure - the bridges, the airport .. a lot of that came through Europe and a lot of that was down to John Hume .

"The peace that we have today with the American involvement.. bringing the Clintons here.

"There are so many aspects of life. The fact that we have Seagate... so much."