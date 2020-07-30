Coronavirus in NI on 30 July

The Ulster Museum will reopen today after it closed four-and-a-half months ago when the coronavirus lockdown began.

It will be the first major museum in Northern Ireland to reopen to the public since the beginning of restrictions.

Initially, 450 people will be allowed in to the attraction and social distancing measures will be in place.

Visitors are not required to wear a face covering, but the museum is asking people to pre-book slots online.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The chief executive of National Museums NI, Kathryn Thomson, said pre-booking was necessary "to manage capacity and visitor flow".

"There will be a separate entry and a separate exit and you can follow different routes depending on what it is that you want to see while you are here," she said.

Full story here.