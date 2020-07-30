Coronavirus

Coronavirus in NI on 30 July

  1. Ulster Museum reopens after more than four months

    Maria McCann

    BBC News NI

    The Ulster Museum will reopen today after it closed four-and-a-half months ago when the coronavirus lockdown began.

    It will be the first major museum in Northern Ireland to reopen to the public since the beginning of restrictions.

    Initially, 450 people will be allowed in to the attraction and social distancing measures will be in place.

    Visitors are not required to wear a face covering, but the museum is asking people to pre-book slots online.

    Ulster Museum with protective plastic in place at the counter
    The chief executive of National Museums NI, Kathryn Thomson, said pre-booking was necessary "to manage capacity and visitor flow".

    "There will be a separate entry and a separate exit and you can follow different routes depending on what it is that you want to see while you are here," she said.

    Full story here.

  2. Good morning and welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live page this wet and windy Thursday morning.

    Stay with us throughout the day as we bring you updates on the coronavirus situation in Northern Ireland.

    Sunrise over Northern Ireland
