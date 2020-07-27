Coronavirus in NI on 27 July

Journalist Tim Smith tells Good Morning Ulster it’s a “big surprise” that the UK government has made it mandatory that all travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must quarantine for 14 days rather than a more regionalised approach .

He’s based in Barcelona, a city that has seen a surge in coronavirus cases over recent days.

The Catalonia region has seen 14,000 new cases in the past two weeks.

“I think we all knew there was a possibility that something like this might happen, but there is definitely criticism that it has not been more targeted,” he says.

He says in some areas of Spain the virus is much less prevalent than in the UK so “it doesn’t necessarily make sense for the whole ban to be applied across Spain”.

AFP Copyright: AFP

He says there is sense behind the UK new rules but “whether those measures have been applied in a targeted and sensible way is another question”.