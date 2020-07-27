Coronavirus in NI on 27 July

Journalist
Tim Smith tells Good Morning Ulster it’s a “big surprise” that the UK government has made it mandatory that all travellers
arriving in the UK from Spain must quarantine for 14 days rather than a more
regionalised approach .
He’s based in
Barcelona, a city that has seen a surge in coronavirus cases over recent days.
The Catalonia
region has seen 14,000 new cases in the past two weeks.
“I think we
all knew there was a possibility that something like this might happen, but
there is definitely criticism that it has not been more targeted,” he says.
He says in some
areas of Spain the virus is much less prevalent than in the UK so “it doesn’t necessarily
make sense for the whole ban to be applied across Spain”.
AFPCopyright: AFP
He says there is sense behind the UK new rules but “whether those measures have been applied in a targeted and sensible way is another question”.
Poots thanks farmers but warns of long time pandemic impact
DAERACopyright: DAERA
NI’s
agriculture minister has warned farmers here the “challenges created by Covid-19
will be with us for some time”.
“I want to thank
you all for the significant part you play and urge you to keep going, “Edwin
Poots told the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) AGM on Saturday.
“I have seen
the best of people as they worked tirelessly to keep produce moving off farms,
keep production moving and most importantly to keep food on the shelves.
"I have never taken for granted how difficult
this has been for farmers, growers, producers, labourers, distributors and
processors alike,” he said.
Mr Poots said
£25m of additional funding had been secured “to help make up for some of
the income lost” because of the pandemic.
“This
funding is the most comprehensive allocation made by any UK or EU
administration for the agriculture and horticulture sectors to help to address
the impact of COVID-19," he said.
The drive-in
UFU AGM took place at the Eikon
Exhibition Centre near Lisburn.
Two-week quarantine for Spain to NI travellers
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Travellers coming into Northern Ireland from Spain and its islands must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine after new rules were introduced at the weekend.
The Department of Health said the decision was taken following medical and scientific advice and Health Minister Robin Swann said the decision "was not taken lightly".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Spain quarantine announcement 'a big surprise'
Journalist Tim Smith tells Good Morning Ulster it’s a “big surprise” that the UK government has made it mandatory that all travellers arriving in the UK from Spain must quarantine for 14 days rather than a more regionalised approach .
He’s based in Barcelona, a city that has seen a surge in coronavirus cases over recent days.
The Catalonia region has seen 14,000 new cases in the past two weeks.
“I think we all knew there was a possibility that something like this might happen, but there is definitely criticism that it has not been more targeted,” he says.
He says in some areas of Spain the virus is much less prevalent than in the UK so “it doesn’t necessarily make sense for the whole ban to be applied across Spain”.
He says there is sense behind the UK new rules but “whether those measures have been applied in a targeted and sensible way is another question”.
Poots thanks farmers but warns of long time pandemic impact
NI’s agriculture minister has warned farmers here the “challenges created by Covid-19 will be with us for some time”.
“I want to thank you all for the significant part you play and urge you to keep going, “Edwin Poots told the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) AGM on Saturday.
“I have seen the best of people as they worked tirelessly to keep produce moving off farms, keep production moving and most importantly to keep food on the shelves.
"I have never taken for granted how difficult this has been for farmers, growers, producers, labourers, distributors and processors alike,” he said.
Mr Poots said £25m of additional funding had been secured “to help make up for some of the income lost” because of the pandemic.
“This funding is the most comprehensive allocation made by any UK or EU administration for the agriculture and horticulture sectors to help to address the impact of COVID-19," he said.
The drive-in UFU AGM took place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre near Lisburn.
Two-week quarantine for Spain to NI travellers
Travellers coming into Northern Ireland from Spain and its islands must undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine after new rules were introduced at the weekend.
The Department of Health said the decision was taken following medical and scientific advice and Health Minister Robin Swann said the decision "was not taken lightly".
There has been a recent significant surge in Covid-19 cases in Spain.
Mr Swann has requested an NI Executive meeting following the decision.
Mr Swann said the decision was "taken after consideration of the latest data".
He added that "a phased introduction would not have made sense" and that "public health considerations must take priority".
"I appreciate that people returning from Spain and its islands will now be faced with an unexpected period of quarantining," he said.
Read more here
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our rolling coverage of coronavirus in Northern Ireland this Monday.
Stay with us and we will bring you all the latest news.