Coronavirus in NI on 9 July

Public spending on the battle against coronavirus has risen to nearly £190bn, according to figures released by the Treasury. The total was reached after the chancellor announced a £30bn package to combat the crisis in his summer statement yesterday. Reaction was mixed from business groups, with several backing Rishi Sunak's priority of saving jobs. But some industries in crisis such as aviation said they had been "ignored" . Read more on this story here.
Executive set to discuss quarantine regulations
Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political reporter
The Stormont Executive is expected to discuss whether Northern Ireland's quarantine regulations can be eased when it meets later.
Currently, anyone entering from outside the Common Travel Area must isolate for 14 days.
A leaked Department of Health paper advised that travellers from the rest of the UK present the greatest risk of bringing Covid-19 into NI.
Changes to England and Scotland's quarantine rules take effect on Friday.
Read more on this story here.
