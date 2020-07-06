Coronavirus in NI on 6 July

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

On Friday, Northern Ireland's hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes could reopen.

Pubs and bars must serve food and operate on a table service basis; those pubs that do not serve food will be allowed to sell alcohol outdoors.

Police said most people "behaved responsibly".

"Although police did attend some licensed premises and spoke to the licensee and patrons, the vast majority of people behaved responsibly," said Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray

“This is a difficult time as restrictions ease and our advice is clear - everyone needs to continue to follow the government’s guidance to help suppress the transmission of the virus and support our NHS.”