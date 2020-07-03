Coronavirus in NI on 3 July

A letter signed by musicians, managers, producers and sound engineers says the NI music industry has lost income and many venues are under threat of closure.
Speaking to Good Morning Ulster, Snow Patrol lead singer Gary Lightbody said he estimates that more than 95% of musicians barely make enough money to survive.
"It sounds ridiculous when you put it like that, and it sounds like I'm overblowing the situation, but there are so many bands, so many acts, so many artists all doing it for the love of music," he said.
"But people still need to live, people still need to make money and there are so many people not getting that opportunity to succeed and at the moment it's impossible."
Big names appeal to executive for music industry aid
Sir Van Morrison, Snow Patrol and Ash are among almost 150 artists pressing for "urgent financial support" for NI's music industry to survive.
They have written to the Department for Communities saying the coronavirus pandemic has had "serious implications" for the sector.
"As a result of Covid 19, the work of many in the music sector has come to an end overnight," it said.
Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said she would be talking to organisations about funding.
Although NI pubs can open today, the need for preventative health and safety measures are likely to mean that many will not host DJs or live music.
Executive to discuss political fallout of Storey funeral
The executive parties are to meet later to discuss the political fallout from the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey.
The Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has been accused of breaching social distancing regulations.
Tuesday's funeral in west Belfast was the latest in a number of events that have been criticised for attracting crowds during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Four executive parties have called for her to step aside.
It is Stormont's biggest political crisis since devolution was restored in January after a three-year hiatus.
On Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster said she cannot currently "stand beside" Ms O'Neill and "give out public health advice"after her attendance at the funeral.
'People need to live'
'We'll greet guests at a social distance'
Martina O'Neill runs Brook Lodge Guest House in Magherafelt and she is reopening today for the first time since lockdown.
She tells Good Morning Ulster that she still wants to make staying there a professional and enjoyable experience but everything will be done a little bit differently.
"It's going to be massively different and it's going to be a real challenge for us," she said.
"Usually me and my husband would go out and meet guests and give them a handshake. Now we'll greet them at a social distance."
Pubs, restaurants, cafes and visitor attractions reopen
After months of closure, Northern Ireland's hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes can reopen from today, after months of closure during the coronavirus lockdown.
Pubs and bars must serve food and operate on a table service basis; those pubs that do not serve food will be allowed to sell alcohol outdoors.
The tourism industry had been given an initial indicative date of 20 July, but had lobbied for earlier re-opening.
Visitor attractions such as museums and heritage sites can also reopen on Friday, including the Marble Arch Caves in Fermanagh and the Giant's Causeway on the north coast.
Economy Minister Diane Dodds hailed Friday as a "great day".
What happened on Thursday?
