Coronavirus in NI on 3 July

The executive parties are to meet later to discuss the political fallout from the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey.

The Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has been accused of breaching social distancing regulations.

Tuesday's funeral in west Belfast was the latest in a number of events that have been criticised for attracting crowds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pacemaker Copyright: Pacemaker

Four executive parties have called for her to step aside.

It is Stormont's biggest political crisis since devolution was restored in January after a three-year hiatus.

On Thursday, First Minister Arlene Foster said she cannot currently "stand beside" Ms O'Neill and "give out public health advice"after her attendance at the funeral.

