Coronavirus in NI on 2 July

Quarantine for new arrivals in the UK has not been worth it, an ex-transport minister has said. Theresa Villiers made her comments after details emerged of how few fines had been issued. So far, no UK police force has confirmed issuing any fines for people breaking the rules - and the UK Border Force has handed out two penalties. The Home Office says it is seeing "a high level of compliance". But former NI Secretary Ms Villiers said the travel industry had been "damaged" without cutting the Covid-19 risk. Read more on this story here .
Analysis - 'Joined at the hip, but poles apart on this occasion'
Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
Politically, Michelle O'Neill and Arlene Foster are joined at the hip, the way the executive works the deputy and first ministers need to be in place.
Arlene Foster has stopped short of calling for Michelle O'Neill's resignation.
We have been down this road of resignation before when Martin McGuinness resigned and that led to three years of shutdown, so people know perhaps what those consequences are.
Sinn Féin have made it quite clear that as far as they are concerned Michelle O'Neill abided by the guidelines, there's to be no apology, there's to be no resignation.
There has been a chemistry between Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill in recent weeks, but on this occasion they are poles apart.
Fallout from funeral set to dominate executive meeting
Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
The political fallout from the funeral of republican Bobby Storey is likely to dominate an executive meeting about lockdown-easing measures later.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is set to face more criticism over her attendance at the funeral on Tuesday.
There have been claims she did not follow social distancing guidelines.
The Sinn Féin vice president has accused her critics of political point-scoring and said her actions were in line with social distancing.
