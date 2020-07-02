Coronavirus in NI on 2 July

BBC Copyright: BBC

Quarantine for new arrivals in the UK has not been worth it, an ex-transport minister has said.

Theresa Villiers made her comments after details emerged of how few fines had been issued.

So far, no UK police force has confirmed issuing any fines for people breaking the rules - and the UK Border Force has handed out two penalties.

The Home Office says it is seeing "a high level of compliance".

But former NI Secretary Ms Villiers said the travel industry had been "damaged" without cutting the Covid-19 risk.

