Coronavirus in NI on 29 June

We're talking about easing of the lockdown today.

But when the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK, many retired healthcare professionals returned to the front line.

But what drives someone to put their retirement on hold and head straight for potential danger?

We spoke to four women who answered the call.

From a midwife in County Fermanagh, to a nurse selected to be in charge of the UK's first - and largest - Nightingale hospital in London, all four willingly entered an unknown and worrying situation when the pandemic began.

Read more about their story here.