Coronavirus in NI on 29 June

But when the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK, many retired healthcare professionals returned to the front line.
But what drives someone to put their retirement on hold and head straight for potential danger?
We spoke to four women who answered the call.
From a midwife in County Fermanagh, to a nurse selected to be in charge of the UK's first - and largest - Nightingale hospital in London, all four willingly entered an unknown and worrying situation when the pandemic began.
NHS retirees on the frontline
Ali Gordon
BBC News NI
We're talking about easing of the lockdown today.
Pubs, restaurants and barbers reopen in Republic of Ireland
Pubs and bars that serve food, restaurants, cafes, hairdressers and barbers can reopen from Monday in the Republic of Ireland.
These businesses can open provided they can observe social distancing as the country continues to relax its Covid-19 lockdown.
Over the weekend, business owners made last minute preparations for customers returning.
The move is part of phase three of a four-stage reopening plan.
The chief executive of the Licensed Vintners Association that represents Dublin publicans welcomed the development as "a milestone event".
Face masks to be compulsory on NI public transport
A proposal to make face coverings mandatory on public transport in Northern Ireland is expected to be signed off later by Stormont ministers.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon had initially suggested the move take effect from Friday, 3 July.
But the measure comes into force in the Republic of Ireland today and has been in place in England and Scotland for weeks.
It is understood the executive could now change its proposed date.
This would ensure the same rules are in place for cross-border train and bus travel.
At present, the executive strongly recommends they are worn in shops and on public transport, or if visiting people indoors, where it can be more difficult to maintain social distancing.
