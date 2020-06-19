Coronavirus in NI on 19 June

Almost 4,000 domiciliary care packages were suspended across NI during the coronavirus pandemic, according to figures obtained by BBC News NI. Families and clients took the decision to stop carers coming into their homes to limit the exposure of vulnerable people to the virus. The Department of Health said most packages will be reinstated when users are ready. But some may need to be reassessed and could end up being altered. This is because there may have been changes in the condition of users or the support structures around them. Eddie Lynch, the Commissioner for Older People, said the resumption of services should not be delayed. Read more here.
