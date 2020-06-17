Coronavirus in NI on 17 June

For some people the coronavirus pandemic has been an inconvenience; for others it has torn families - and lives - apart. Natalie Brady's dad died on his 52nd wedding anniversary. "It's something that I'll never get over." Read full story here .
'Grief on lockdown' for Sam Ellis' family
For some people the coronavirus pandemic has been an inconvenience; for others it has torn families - and lives - apart.
Natalie Brady's dad died on his 52nd wedding anniversary.
"It's something that I'll never get over."
Ulster University may have to reduce staff costs
Ulster University (UU) may have to reduce staff costs as part of "difficult decisions" over its financial sustainability.
That is according to an email to all staff from the interim vice-chancellor.
Prof Paul Bartholomew said the university had to consider the implications of the coronavirus pandemic "within the context of our already stretched financial position".
A trade union said it would "fight to defend jobs and future prospects".
NI faces 'deep and prolonged economic downturn’
Northern Ireland faces rising unemployment, sharply reduced foreign investment and Brexit complications, the economy minister has warned.
The sobering assessment is contained in an economic recovery plan published by Diane Dodds.
The plan is intended to tackle the challenges of the next 18 months.
It includes a focus on improving skills and supporting strategically important sectors.
